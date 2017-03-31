OnePlus 3T Midnight Black limited edition to go on sale today in India

After announcing the OnePlus 3T colette edition two weeks ago, last week OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition. While the colette edition was only available for purchase at a colette store in Paris, the Midnight Black edition can be purchased online. The Midnight Black limited edition already went on sale on March 24, however, it will go on sale today in India as well.

The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition will go on sale today at 2 pm on Amazon India, but, only those customers who have registered for today’s sale will be able to buy the 3T Midnight Black edition. Also, this is a limited edition so it will be only available for purchase on Amazon India while the stocks last, hence, if you have registered for today’s sale, you will have to be real quick to buy this Midnight Black edition.

Like the colette edition, the Midnight Black edition too is all-black. Rather, there’s no difference between both the editions, except that the former comes with the colette moniker at its back while the latter doesn’t. Specs wise, this is the same OnePlus 3T that was launched last year, it has only got a paint job. Besides, while the regular 3T is offered in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants, the Midnight Black edition is only offered with 128 GB storage.

Talking about the price, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition comes with a price tag of ₹34,999, similar to the regular variant of OnePlus 3T 128 GB.

So, are you buying the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition?