OnePlus 5 expected to come in a new color soon

OnePlus 5, which was launched in June, is currently offered in two colors – Slate Gray and Midnight Black. The Slate Gray color variant is the base model whereas the Midnight Black color variant comes with maxed out specifications. However, it seems the company might soon launch one more variant of the OnePlus 5 which will come with a different coat of paint.

A couple of hours ago, OnePlus shared an image on its Facebook page with “5omething new coming up! Can you guess what it is?” being the caption. The image also says “5omething New. Coming Soon” while showing off the Slate Gray and Midnight Black colored OnePlus 5 along with an outline of the phone in white color.

Apart from that, OnePlus on its Weibo page in China also shared a similar image which said “Who is coming?“. However, while the image shared on Facebook showed an outline of the OnePlus 5 with white color, the one on Weibo was transparent. While OnePlus hasn’t shared much information yet, all this hints towards a new color variant of the OnePlus 5.

As of now, there’s not much information as to which color this might be, however, chances are it will be a gold color variant, well, Mint Gold to be precise. Why so? Well, there are two reasons. Firstly, OnePlus had offered the OnePlus 3T in Soft Gold color, so, chances are the company will offer the OnePlus 5 in a similar hue. Secondly, back in June, a TENAA listing of this phone did reveal the Mint Gold color option.

What’s also unclear at this moment is that whether the new color variant will come with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage or 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Whatever it’s going to be, we are sure that OnePlus will share some more teasers on the social media in the coming days which would clear the confusion.

OnePlus 5 specifications:

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor based on 10 nm process

Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor based on 10 nm process RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS 4.5.5 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS 4.5.5 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5, DCI-P3 color coverage and 401 ppi pixel density

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5, DCI-P3 color coverage and 401 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 398 with DCAF, f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and Electronic Image Stabilization) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 350 with PDAF, f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size and telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, RAW image capture, 4K video recording and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 398 with DCAF, f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and Electronic Image Stabilization) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 350 with PDAF, f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size and telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, RAW image capture, 4K video recording and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX 371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, Electronic Image Stabilization, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Full-HD video recording and Face Beauty

16 MP Sony IMX 371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, Electronic Image Stabilization, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Full-HD video recording and Face Beauty Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner with Ceramic coating, Dirac HD Sound ® , Dirac Power Sound ® and support aptX & aptX HD Bluetooth audio codec

Fingerprint Scanner with Ceramic coating, Dirac HD Sound , Dirac Power Sound and support aptX & aptX HD Bluetooth audio codec Colors: Slate Gray (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), Midnight Black (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

Slate Gray (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), Midnight Black (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

