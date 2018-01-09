OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant likely to launch in India on January 11

Exactly a week ago, we came across a report which stated that the OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant was going to be launched in India on January 26. However, if the recent tweet from OnePlus is anything to go, then we could see the OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant being launched in India two days later, i.e., on January 11.

The official Twitter account of OnePlus India has shared an image on Twitter which seems to be the back of the OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant. Moreover, the image also has the number ‘2’ written on it, and, the company in the tweet has also said “Powerful radiance is right around the corner. 2 days to go!“.

Powerful radiance is right around the corner. 2 days to go! pic.twitter.com/URaXYqIEXX — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 9, 2018

Well, this points towards the launch of the OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant on January 11 in India.

For those unaware, the OnePlus 5T was launched in November last year and was sold only in Midnight Black color. However, the company later same month launched the OnePlus 5T in Lava Red color exclusively in China. And now, the company seems to be all set to bring the Lava Red colored OnePlus 5T in India as well.

Having said that, with the launch of OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant in India, customers will have three options to choose from – the OnePlus 5T in Midnight Black, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, and, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant.

The OnePlus 5T in Midnight Black is available in both 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants in India, however, the Star Wars Edition only comes with 8 GB RAM. The OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant is also sold in only 8 GB RAM configuration in China, and, we wouldn’t be surprised to see OnePlus keeping it that way in India as well.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: HydrogenOS

HydrogenOS Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

So, would you buy the Lava Red color variant of the OnePlus 5T? Or are you better off with the Midnight Black or Star Wars Edition?