Xiaomi sold over 1 Million units of Redmi 5A in India in less than a month

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi keeps on achieving new milestones in India. Xiaomi’s smartphones like Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 have been quite popular in India and the company has sold millions of units of these models in the country. However, Xiaomi doesn’t seem to stop there as the company has announced that it has sold over 1 Million units of the Redmi 5A in India in a month.

Thrilled to announce that we've sold 1+ Mn #Redmi5A in less than a month! Thank you, Mi Fans for showering us with your incredible love & support! RT and 5 lucky winners will win Mi Band HRX 😇 #DeshKaSmartphone @RedmiIndia @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/GYUplRR9mu — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 9, 2018

Manu Kumar Jain – VP of Xiaomi and MD of Xiaomi India – shared this news on Twitter by tweeting “Thrilled to announce that we’ve sold 1+ Mn #Redmi5A in less than a month!“. For those unaware, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched in India in last November and went on sale in the country from December 7.

The Redmi 5A is sold through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home as well as through Mi Preferred Partner stores in the country. The Redmi 5A is a budget smartphone and is successor to the Redmi 4A which was launched in India last March.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC that’s laced with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB internal storage. The former is priced at ₹5999 (₹4999 for first 5 Million units) whereas the latter costs ₹6999. Well, with a price tag of ₹4999, the Redmi 5A is currently the cheapest Xiaomi smartphone in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Specifications