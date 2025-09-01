OnePlus India has launched the OnePlus Pad 3 in India starting at ₹47,999. The OnePlus Pad 3, the successor to last year’s OnePlus Pad 2, is among the powerful devices in the tablet segment. Features and highlights include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a large 13.2-inch display with 3.4K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and 12-bit color depth, a 12,140 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 8 speakers, an all-metal unibody design, built-in AI features, and more. The tablet also supports the OnePlus Stylo 2, new Smart Keyboard, and a new tri-folding folio case.

The OnePlus Pad 3 sports a large 13.2-inch (33.53 cm) LTPS LCD display, 3.4K+ Resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz adaptive refresh, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 900 nits HBM brightness, and a 7:5 aspect ratio. The Pad 3 features a total of 8 speakers (4 Woofers + 4 Tweeters) for an immersive sound experience. The tablet uses an all-metal unibody construction with an ultra-slim 5.97 mm design and weighs 675 grams, and is available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver color options.

For internals, the OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful chip – the Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5T RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. It also features an Adreno 830 GPU designed to handle ultra-smooth 120 fps gameplay. It packs a large 12,140 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. On the camera’s front, the Pad 3 uses a single 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus Pad 3 runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, offering seamless syncing with OnePlus smartphones for OTP verifications, cellular data sharing, rich text messaging, clipboard sharing, notifications, and file transfers. It also offers AI features such as AI Writer, AI Summarize, designed to make writing, translating, and summarising documents easier, as well as creativity functions like a wide range of photo customisation tools and Google AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search. OnePlus Pad 3 also comes with Open Canvas, featuring new upgrades like a system-level drag and drop function and a new way of starting split-screen working.

OnePlus Pad 3 offers an upgraded accessory ecosystem that enhances productivity and creativity for users. The new Smart Keyboard for the OnePlus Pad 3 introduces larger, more spaced-out keycaps, mimicking a traditional PC-style typing experience. It also adds a range of functional command keys and a dedicated AI button to streamline daily workflows. The trackpad remains generously sized, while the entire unit is now slightly lighter. The keyboard supports adjustable tilt angles between 110° and 165°, NFC transfers, and instant magnetic connection.

Another addition to the OnePlus Pad 3 is the new OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus, which supports 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity. The stylus can now be used more intuitively: a downward swipe in the upper-right corner of the screen instantly opens annotation mode, while tapping the screen when it’s off launches the shorthand note page for quick scribbles.

The OnePlus Pad 3 folio case now adopts a tri-folding design that delivers rock-solid stability across various angles. Whether you fold it into a triangle for a steady 20° angle ideal for sketching and writing, set it to a 44° incline for straight-on viewing, or opt for the Y-fold for 60° or 72° angles, the case ensures versatility and comfort. When not in use, the case automatically puts the tablet to sleep when closed. It also features a new magnetic buckle to securely hold the OnePlus Stylo 2.

Design & Display: 13.2-inch (33.53 cm) LTPS LCD display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors, 8-bit hardware + 4-bit FRC), 3.4K+ Resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz adaptive refresh, 540 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 900 nits HBM brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio, 89.3% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC, DCI-P3 coverage 98%, DeltaE≈0.7, all-metal unibody design, 5.97 mm ultra slim, 675 grams weight

13.2-inch (33.53 cm) LTPS LCD display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors, 8-bit hardware + 4-bit FRC), 3.4K+ Resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz adaptive refresh, 540 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 900 nits HBM brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio, 89.3% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC, DCI-P3 coverage 98%, DeltaE≈0.7, all-metal unibody design, 5.97 mm ultra slim, 675 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 15, OxygenOS 15

Android 15, OxygenOS 15 CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz GPU: Adreno 830 Graphics (up to 1.1 GHz)

Adreno 830 Graphics (up to 1.1 GHz) Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (4,266 MHz, 4 x 16-bit) OR 16 GB LPDDR5T RAM (4,800 MHz, 4 x 16-bit), additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB

12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (4,266 MHz, 4 x 16-bit) OR 16 GB LPDDR5T RAM (4,800 MHz, 4 x 16-bit), additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Single 13 MP main camera, 4K video recording at 30 fps, LED flash

Single 13 MP main camera, 4K video recording at 30 fps, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Audio: 8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters)

8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters) Cellular: 5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging

12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging Colors: Storm Blue, Frosted Silver

The OnePlus Pad 3 is priced at ₹47,999 for its base model 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage and ₹52,999 for its top-end 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model. The tablet will be available from 5th September 2025 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, and offline stores. The launch offers include ₹5,000 bank discount with select credit cards, up to 12 months of No Cost EMI on select bank credit cards, and free OnePlus Stylo 2 and OnePlus Pad 3 Folio case worth ₹7,198 for purchases between 5th and 7th September 2025.

