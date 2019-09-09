OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shares image of OnePlus TV Swivel Stand

By the end of this year, OnePlus, the company known for making “flagship killer” smartphones, will have another product category — Smart TV. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus will be debuting in India this month.

Ahead of the launch, the company keeps revealing new features of the device. In a similar move, OnePlus has now shared an image of the swivel stand for the OnePlus TV with carbon fiber finish and its appearance is similar to the rear design.

The inclusion of the swivel stand indicates users will be able to adjust the Smart TV’s display to the desired angle. Last week, the company had shared an image of the remote control for the OnePlus TV, which is powered by Bluetooth and comes with a minimal design.

The 55-inch QLED 4K HDR TV is confirmed to come running Android TV as the company believes that it is the only TV platform that would enable OnePlus to deliver its signature “Fast & Smooth” user experience. The company has promised that it will be getting software updates for at least three years.

Ahead of the launch, some of the key specifications of the OnePlus TV have leaked online. It reveals that the device will be powered by the MediaTek MT5670 chipset, which has not been launched by the company. It will be coupled with Mali-G51 GPU and 2 GB of RAM.