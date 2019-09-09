Xiaomi Mi Band 4 set to launch in India on 17th September

The much-awaited Mi Band 4 fitness tracker from Xiaomi is finally coming to India. Today, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the Mi Band 4 will launch in India on 17th September.

The Mi Band 4 was launched in China a few months ago in June and is already on sale in its home market. We expect the pricing of this next-gen Mi Band fitness tracker to be the same as its predecessor. In China, it starts at 169 Yuan, which roughly converts to ₹1,700.

Mi fans! Come September 17th, we will unveil a product that you have been waiting '4'. 🤗 Another blockbuster in the making from the house of Xiaomi. Get set for #SmarterLiving 2020! RT 🔄 with your guesses. Am sure this is going to be easy. 😜😎#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YvpPVXjrhJ — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 9, 2019

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED touch-enabled color screen, offering a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels and a layer of a 2.5D curved glass on top. The display on the device is capable of showing app notifications, SMSes, WhatsApp messages, fitness details, among others.

It can also be used to control the music playback of your phone using this device, as well as Xiaomi’s smart home ecosystem devices. It comes with a heart rate sensor and tracking features such as step counting, and sleep monitoring.

The wearable device can detect several activities such as running, jogging, cycling, and more. This time, the Mi Band comes with a six-axis sensor, which can intelligently detect different swimming activities such as Freestyle, Backstroke, Butterfly stroke, and Medley.

In terms of design, the charging pins on the fitness tracker have been relocated to the rear instead of the bottom and comes with six color options for the strap. Just like the Mi Band 3, its successor also features water resistance up to 50 meters.

