Oppo A5 with 6.2-inch notched display to launch in India next week

OPPO recently announced the OPPO A3s in India at a price of Rs 10,999 with a notched display, big battery, and a glass design. Now, the company seems to launch the new OPPO A5 in India featuring a 6.2-inch notched display, powered by a midrange Snapdragon 450 CPU and 4,230 mAh battery.

According to a report published by 91Mobiles, the OPPO A5 will be released in India next week. Last month, the OPPO launched the A5 in China and is coming to India. There’s no exact date stated in the report, however, it seems OPPO will be teasing on Twitter for India launch soon.

The OPPO A5 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display (1520 x 720 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 as said before and it is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

It is worth mentioning that there is no major difference in the specs as compared to the OPPO A3s, it runs the same hardware, just the storage and RAM are raised. As usual, the storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 256 GB, there will be a dedicated slot for it. The OPPO A5 will be running the Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 on top and is powered by a 4,320 mAh battery.

You will find a similar dual camera setup on the rear side, OPPO A5 equips a dual 13 MP + 2 MP (f/2.2 + f/2.4) featuring Portrait mode. The front side offers an 8 MP f/2.2 camera with AI Beauty and Face ID unlock. The AI Beautify feature on the handset is able to recognize 296 facial features. No fingerprint scanner is offered on the phone.

For its pricing, it is said to be under Rs 15,000 and will be available in two color options – Mirror Blue and Mirror Pink.