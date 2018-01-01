OnePlus 3 and 3T receiving OxygenOS 5.0.1 update with updated security patch and aptX HD support

Back in November last year, the OnePlus 3 and 3T, that were launched in 2016, received the OxygenOS 5.0 update which upgraded these phones to Android 8.0 Oreo. Now, the company has started rolling out the OxygenOS 5.0.1 update for both these smartphones.

Well, while the OxygenOS 5.0 update brought along Android 8.0 Oreo to both the OnePlus 3 and 3T, the OxygenOS 5.0.1 update neither brings Android 8.1 Oreo nor does it come along with OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature which might be rolled out over the coming weeks.

However, what the OxygenOS 5.0.1 update does bring to the OnePlus 3 and 3T is support for aptX HD, adaptive mode screen calibration, and, some bug fixes and improvements. Moreover, the update also comes along with the latest Android security patch that’s dated December 1, 2017.

Here’s the entire change log of OxygenOS 5.0.1 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T:

Added support for aptX HD

Added Wi-Fi hotspot device manager

Added “adaptive mode” screen calibration

Updated Android security patch to December

General bug fixes and stability improvements

The OxygenOS 5.0.1 update weighs 145 MB in size, and as always, is rolling out incrementally, hence, only a small percentage of users will receive the update initially with wider roll out commencing soon. However, in case you don’t get update notification on your OnePlus 3 or 3T, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

