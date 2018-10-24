Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro launched in India with Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Earlier this month, Japanese technology brand Panasonic launched the Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro smartphones in India. And exactly a week ago, the company launched the Eluga Ray 530 smartphone. Well, continuing its spree of expanding the product portfolio in India, Panasonic has today launched two more smartphones in the country – the Panasonic Eluga Z1, and the Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro.

The Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro are actually the same smartphones that are only differentiated by their RAM and storage count.

Both these smartphones boast metal design and sport a 6.19-inch display having aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels. They also come with a notch up top, and it’s quite wide for our liking. The Eluga Z1 and Z1 Pro are both powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC that’s clocked at 2.0 GHz. The chip is further paired with 3 GB RAM on Eluga Z1, and with 4 GB RAM on Eluga Z1 Pro.

The Eluga Z1 comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the Eluga Z1 Pro comes with 64 GB of internal storage. And, in case you run out of storage, you have the option of further expanding the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The photography department on the Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro is handled by dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back, and a single 8 MP camera on the front. The rear cameras come with AI-based features like Bokeh Mode, Face Beauty, and more; whereas, the front camera comes with features like Face Beauty, Face Bokeh, and Facemoji.

Both these smartphones come with a fingerprint scanner at the back, but in addition to that, these smartphones also come with AI Sense which is actually a Face Unlock feature.

On the software front, the Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro boot up to Android 8.1 Oreo, and, they also come with Arbo Hub which is an AI-based app that lets you carry out different tasks like booking a cab, paying bills, and more.

Lastly, both these smartphones come packed with a big 4000 mAh battery, and, the good thing is that it supports reverse charging that lets you charge other phones when needed.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB (on Eluga Z1), 4 GB (on Eluga Z1 Pro)

3 GB (on Eluga Z1), 4 GB (on Eluga Z1 Pro) Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.19-inch HD+ (1500 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display with Dragontrail Pro glass

6.19-inch HD+ (1500 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display with Dragontrail Pro glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with AI Bokeh, AI Backlight, AI Face Beauty, Slo-Mo Recording and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with AI Bokeh, AI Backlight, AI Face Beauty, Slo-Mo Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with AI Face Beauty, AI Face Bokeh, Facemoji and Group Selfie

8 MP with AI Face Beauty, AI Face Bokeh, Facemoji and Group Selfie Internal Storage: 32 GB (on Eluga Z1), 64 GB (on Eluga Z1 Pro)

32 GB (on Eluga Z1), 64 GB (on Eluga Z1 Pro) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Sense Face Unlock, Arbo Hub

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Sense Face Unlock, Arbo Hub Colors: Black, Gold, Blue

Black, Gold, Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with Reverse Charging

Panasonic Eluga Z1 and Eluga Z1 Pro Price in India and Availability