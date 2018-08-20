POCO F1 confirmed to come with Snapdragon 845 SoC and liquid cooling system

China-based Xiaomi announced its new sub-brand Pocophone more than a week ago. Pocophone will be called POCO in India, and, the company is all set to launch its first smartphone – POCO F1 – in India on August 22. Thanks to previous leaks, we do have a fair idea about the underlying hardware of the smartphone, which also includes Snapdragon 845 SoC. And now, we have confirmation that the smartphone will indeed be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is the latest and greatest chip from Qualcomm.

The POCO F1 will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India, and, ahead of the August 22 launch, Flipkart has set up a web page on its site for the smartphone which confirms that the POCO F1 will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC. In addition to that, the web page also confirms the presence of “LiquidCool Technology” that will “deliver sustained peak performance”. Well, what that means is that LiquidCool Technology will help keep the device running at full power even at higher temperatures without causing any slow downs.

There aren’t a lot many details shared by POCO or Xiaomi right now, but, according to previously leaked specs, the smartphone will come with up to 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB internal storage, and, sport a 5.99-inch display having a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is also expected to come with IR Face Unlock that will help you unlock the smartphone with your face even in low-light conditions. POCO has even teased this feature on Twitter (check tweet below).

POCO F1 can see you in the dark. Are you ready to unlock the #MasterOfSpeed? Just 4 days to #GoPOCO! Stay tuned for the mega reveal on August 22, 2018. RT if you're feeling super hyped! pic.twitter.com/DfL0nRZYqo — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 18, 2018

Pocophone/POCO F1 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with dual LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Bluetooth: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Liquid Cooling

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Liquid Cooling Colors: Grey, Blue, Gradient, Kevlar

Grey, Blue, Gradient, Kevlar Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

If these specs turn out to be true, and if the smartphone is priced well, then there’s no doubt that it will give some tough competition to OnePlus 6 and ASUS ZenFone 5Z.