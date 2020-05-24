Realme X50 Pro Player Edition – Everything we know so far

Realme will be launching its Realme Smart TV and Realme Watch in the Indian market tomorrow. On the same day, the company is also hosting a launch event in China where it will be announcing eight new products.

Among those eight products is the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition. Going by the name, this is the flagship gaming smartphone from the OPPO-backed company. Ahead of the launch, several details about the device have surfaced online. Here’s the list of the same.

Design and Display

The smartphone will have the same design as the Realme X50 Pro, featuring a punch-hole cutout on the front side for housing two camera sensors. On the back side, there will be a quad-camera setup with sensors stacked vertically in the top-left corner.

The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition features a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and 90Hz refresh rate with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is HDR10+ compliant and has support for DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering a peak brightness of 1,100nits.

Chipset and Memory

Under the hood, the device comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core flagship chipset. To make the gaming experience better on the device, the company has confirmed that it will come with a new Tactile Engine that’s basically a new vibrating motor, likely to replicate the gaming console controllers vibrating motors.

It will also come with a new VC liquid cooling chamber to keep temperature under check, especially during heavy gaming or other intensive tasks. The phone will also come with HyperBoost technology, which is likely a gaming mode that enhances performance with Frame Boost and Touch Boost.

As for the memory configuration, the smartphone will come with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera, Software, and Battery

The Realme X50 Pro Plater Edition has a dual front-facing camera setup which is expected to feature a 16 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. On the back side, the device is expected to have a 48 MP primary sensor, along with an 8 MP secondary sensor and two 2 MP sensors.

The device will be running the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI custom user interface on top. As for the power, the device will pack a 4200 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology.

Launch, Pricing, and Availability

As we mentioned, the smartphone is all set to get launched in China tomorrow, i.e. on 25th May. To know about the pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event to take place, which is just hours away from now. It remains to be seen if the device will make its way out of the Chinese market soon.