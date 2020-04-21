Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 key specifications leaked online

After launching two foldable smartphones in the market — Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean giant Samsung is now working on the successor of its Galaxy Fold device, which will reportedly be named Galaxy Fold 2.

Recently, it was reported that the phone will come in two color options — Martian Green and Astro Blue and added that the availability of the color variant will be dependent on the region. Now, some of the key specs of the phone have surfaced online.

As per the report, the Galaxy Fold 2 is codenamed Project Champ (also Project Winner 2) and could come with main display having flexible Dynamic AMOLED panel measuring 7.59 inches and support for 2213 x 1689 pixels screen resolution, pixel density of 372 PPI and 120Hz refresh rate.

It could come powered by the Snapdragon 865 or the unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC and 256/512 GB internal storage support. Although there have been rumours about the phone getting the in-display camera sensor, it seems that the company has settled for the punch-hole cutout because of the supply-related issues.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may pack a 4500 mAh battery with 25W superfast charging support as well as wireless and reverse wireless charging support. Reports indicate that the phone could go into mass production by next month and thus, the commercial units of the device could be ready by June 2020.

Source 1, Source 2