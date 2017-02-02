Latest update brings Samsung Pay app on Galaxy Note5 in India

Last week, Samsung started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge in India. With that update, Samsung brought the Samsung Pay app on both these Galaxy S7 devices. Well, Samsung has now brought the Samsung Pay app to the Galaxy Note5 as well in the country.

Samsung is rolling out an update to the Galaxy Note5 in India which brings with it the Samsung Pay app. Besides this, the January security patch is also included in this update. The update weighs 319 MB in size and we suggest you download it over a Wi-Fi connection.

Speaking of Samsung Pay, Samsung started teasing the launch of Samsung Pay in India on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge devices last weekend. Pop-up messages saying “The future of payments is coming soon!” started showing up to the users after they updated their Galaxy S7 devices with the Nougat update.

For those unaware, Samsung Pay is similar to Apple Pay and Android Pay. If your device has NFC chip, you can make payments using Samsung Pay. Samsung is already reported to launch Samsung Pay in India, and now, with the company bringing the Pay app to its flagship devices, we expect it to bring the app to more devices with an update before Samsung Pay is launched in India.

Via