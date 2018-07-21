After launching the Vivo NEX S in China last month, Vivo launched it in India two days ago under the NEX moniker. The Vivo NEX is one of the most innovative smartphones of this year. And, for those unaware, it’s actually the commercially available version of Vivo APEX that we saw back in February this year. The Vivo NEX is a flagship smartphone, and, it’s now available for purchase in India.

The Vivo NEX is priced at ₹44,990 and is now available for purchase through Vivo India’s E-Store as well as through offline stores across the country. The NEX will also be available for purchase on Amazon India starting July 22.

Being a flagship smartphone, the Vivo NEX comes powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 8 GB RAM. It runs Funtouch OS 4.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone also comes with 128 GB internal storage, however, there’s no way you can further expand the storage as it doesn’t come with a microSD card slot.

That said, the real deal about the Vivo NEX is its design. The smartphone features an elevating selfie camera that pops-up from the top of the smartphone. Vivo has also used SoundCasting Technology that turns the display into a speaker by producing vibrations through the display to emit audio. As a result, the NEX doesn’t come with the (in)famous notch, and, it still manages to achieve an almost bezel-less look.

The Vivo NEX sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 19.3:9 and a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels. Like we already said, the display doesn’t come with a notch. Well, thanks to the notch-less display, an elevating camera that pops-up from the top, and, minuscule bezels, the Vivo NEX manages to achieve a very impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.24%.

As far as photography is concerned, the Vivo NEX features a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, you can use the elevating camera at the top which is an 8 MP sensor.

Apart from the elevating camera, another highlight of the Vivo NEX is the in-display fingerprint that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your thumb on the phone’s screen. The Vivo NEX also comes with an impressively large 4000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Vivo NEX Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (2316 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED FullView display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio

6.59-inch Full-HD+ (2316 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED FullView display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with dual PDAF, 4-axis OIS, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Face Beauty, AR Stickers and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with dual PDAF, 4-axis OIS, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Face Beauty, AR Stickers and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Face Beauty and AR Stickers

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Face Beauty and AR Stickers Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1

128 GB UFS 2.1 SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Hi-Fi DAC with three amps, Dedicated AI Button

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Hi-Fi DAC with three amps, Dedicated AI Button Battery: 4000 mAh

Vivo NEX Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹44,990

₹44,990 Availability: Available on Vivo India E-Store as well as through offline stores across the country. Will also be available on Amazon India starting July 22

