Nokia X5 to be available outside China after all, probably under the Nokia 5.1 Plus moniker

After much wait, the Nokia X5 was finally launched by HMD Global last week. Nokia X5 is the second Nokia smartphone after Nokia X6 that comes with a notch, and, just like the X6, the X5 was also launched in China first. At the time of launch, HMD didn’t reveal if and when the Nokia X5 would be launched outside of China, but now, the company has confirmed that the X5 will indeed be launched outside China.

While replying to a fan on Twitter, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – confirmed that the Nokia X5 will indeed be launched outside China. Sarvikas said “Yeah, I don’t think we need to do a poll on this “.

Yeah, I don't think we need to do a poll on this 😉 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 18, 2018

For those not getting the context, back in May, Sarvikas conducted a poll on Twitter asking whether HMD Global should launch the Nokia X6 outside of China. The poll ended with 92% people replying with a yes. That’s why, Sarvikas has now said that they don’t need a poll to decide whether to launch the Nokia X5 outside of China or not.

Getting a lot of traffic on this so let's ask around. Should we bring Nokia X6 to other markets too? — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 17, 2018

Having said that, while Sarvikas has confirmed that X5 will come to other markets, he didn’t reveal when and which country will get the X5 first. However, it’s good to know that HMD does plan to launch the X5 outside of China.

HMD Global launched the Nokia X6 under the Nokia 6.1 Plus moniker in Hong Kong last week, and, we can expect HMD Global to do the same with the X5 as well. The Nokia X5 is very likely to be launched as Nokia 5.1 Plus outside China without any change in hardware, except that it will probably be an Android One smartphone running stock Android.

Nokia X5 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P) Display: 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode

8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 via microSD card Connectivity: Dual 4G Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

Dual 4G Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Black, White, Blue

Black, White, Blue Battery: 3060 mAh

