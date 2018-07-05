Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo V9 in India back in March this year. The V9 is a mid-range smartphone and is reminiscent of the iPhone X. The Vivo V9 was launched in India with a price tag of ₹22,990. But, just three months later, it has received a price cut in the country.

The Vivo V9 has received a price cut of ₹2000 in India which brings down its price from ₹22,990 to ₹20,990. The price cut is effective across all online channels like Flipkart, Amazon India and Vivo E-Store where the smartphone is available for purchase. However, at press time, it’s unclear whether the price cut is temporary or permanent.

The Vivo V9 is powered by Snapdragon 626 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. It sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 notched display and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The Vivo V9 comes with 64 GB of internal storage, but, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the V9 has dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 5 MP camera. Having said that, for selfies and video calls, you get a 24 MP snapper on the front.

Last weekend, Vivo launched a new variant of the V9 which is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and has 6 GB RAM. While the new variant does come with more powerful SoC and 2 GB more RAM, the camera department has got a downgrade. Unlike the Snapdragon 626 variant that has 16 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back and a 24 MP camera on the front, the Snapdragon 660 variant comes with 13 MP + 2 MP cameras at the back and a 12 MP camera on the front. Having said that, the Snapdragon 660 variant is currently only available in Indonesia.

Vivo V9 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView 2.0 IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView 2.0 IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Bokeh Mode, Shot Refocus, Ultra HDR Mode and LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Bokeh Mode, Shot Refocus, Ultra HDR Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with AI Face Beauty, AR Stickers and AI Selfie Lighting

24 MP with AI Face Beauty, AR Stickers and AI Selfie Lighting Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi Other: Face Access (Face Unlock), Fingerprint Scanner

Face Access (Face Unlock), Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Pearl Black, Champagne Gold, Sapphire Blue

Pearl Black, Champagne Gold, Sapphire Blue Battery: 3260 mAh

Do check out our Vivo V9 review if you are planning to buy one.