Xiaomi all set to launch a dual camera smartphone in India on September 5

Around two weeks ago, we told you that Xiaomi was going to launch a dual camera smartphone in India in September. At that time, the company didn’t reveal which phone it’s going to launch or on what date it will be launched. Well, Xiaomi has just announced that they will be launching their dual camera smartphone in India on September 5.

Xiaomi India made this announcement on Twitter. The tweet also had a registration link for those who are interested in attending the product launch. The registration page said “Our Flagship Dual Camera smartphone is arriving on September 5 in New Delhi, India.“

While the company hasn’t yet announced as to which dual camera smartphone it will be launching on September 5 in India, chances are it’s going to be the Mi 5X, only because the company had earlier denied launching the flagship Mi 6 in the country.

For those unaware, the Mi 5X was launched in China back in July. It’s powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC, has 4 GB RAM and comes with 12 MP Dual Cameras at the back. One has the wide-angle lens whereas the other has a telephoto lens.

Xiaomi Mi 5X specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 506

Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom and dual-tone LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, Standalone Audio Amplifier

Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold

Battery: 3080 mAh

We are just a week away from the launch, hence, expect Xiaomi to give out hints on social media regarding the phone it’s going to launch in the country.