Xiaomi Mi Band 4 pricing leaked ahead of its launch on 11th June
Xiaomi is all set to launch its next-generation fitness tracker — Mi Band 4 on 11th June in China. Ahead of the launch of the fourth-generation Mi Band, it’s pricing has been leaked online as the device was listed on AliExpress for pre-orders.
The Mi Band 4 is available for pre-order on AliExpress carrying a price tag of $49.99. This is said to be the non-NFC version of the Mi Band and the NFC supported variant will be priced a little higher. While this is not the official pricing and the information should be taken with a pinch of salt, this gives a rough idea about the pricing we should expect.
Through the teaser posters, the Chinese company has already confirmed that the Mi Band 3 successor will ditch the monochrome display and will instead come with a color display panel. The company has also confirmed that the device will have a bigger capacity battery.
A recent leak showed the OLED color screen with a large display area on the fitness tracker. It also showed the heart rate sensor and a charging connector on the back, which is different from the earlier bands which had a charging connector on the bottom. The fitness tracker is also expected to have XiaoAI voice assistance in the Chinese variant.
It is said that the wearable device will be powered by a 135 mAh battery instead of the 110 mAh battery found in its predecessor. As for the pricing, the next-gen Mi Band is expected to start at 199 Yuan, which is roughly $28. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait till the company officially launches the Mi Band 4.
As per the Bluetooth certification, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will come in two variants, carrying model numbers XMSH08HM and XMSH07HM. Both of them will have Bluetooth 5.0 support while the XMSH08HM model will also come with NFC support.