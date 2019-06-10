Xiaomi Mi Band 4 pricing leaked ahead of its launch on 11th June

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next-generation fitness tracker — Mi Band 4 on 11th June in China. Ahead of the launch of the fourth-generation Mi Band, it’s pricing has been leaked online as the device was listed on AliExpress for pre-orders.

The Mi Band 4 is available for pre-order on AliExpress carrying a price tag of $49.99. This is said to be the non-NFC version of the Mi Band and the NFC supported variant will be priced a little higher. While this is not the official pricing and the information should be taken with a pinch of salt, this gives a rough idea about the pricing we should expect.

Through the teaser posters, the Chinese company has already confirmed that the Mi Band 3 successor will ditch the monochrome display and will instead come with a color display panel. The company has also confirmed that the device will have a bigger capacity battery.

A recent leak showed the OLED color screen with a large display area on the fitness tracker. It also showed the heart rate sensor and a charging connector on the back, which is different from the earlier bands which had a charging connector on the bottom. The fitness tracker is also expected to have XiaoAI voice assistance in the Chinese variant.