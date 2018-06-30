Xiaomi announces schedule for roll-out of MIUI 10 Global Public Beta ROM

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced MIUI 10 – the latest version of its custom Android skin. And then a week later, at an event in India, Xiaomi announced the MIUI 10 Global ROM. Well, exactly two weeks ago, Xiaomi released MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM for compatible devices, and now, the company has announced the roll-out schedule of MIUI 10 Global Public Beta ROM.

Xiaomi through a post on MIUI Forum has announced that the MIUI 10 Global Public Beta ROM will be rolled out in three batches to compatible devices. The first batch of devices will get the update starting early July, the second batch will receive it in late July, and, the third batch will receive it in early August.

List of devices that are a part of the first batch:

Mi 6

Mi MIX 2

Mi MIX 2S

Redmi S2

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5

Mi 5

Mi Note 2

Mi MIX

List of devices that are a part of the second batch:

Redmi Note 4X

Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm variant)

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi Max

Mi Max Prime

Mi Max 2

Redmi 4X

Redmi Note 5A

Redmi Note 5A Prime

Redmi 5

Redmi 4A

Redmi 5A

Redmi 5 Plus

List of devices that are a part of the third batch:

Mi 3

Mi 4

Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm variant)

Redmi 3S

Redmi 3X

That said, Xiaomi has already rolled out the public beta ROM for Mi 6, Mi MIX 2 and Redmi S2 that are a pat of the first batch of devices. If you own any of these devices, and want to check out MIUI 10, you can head over to the Source link below for more details and installation instructions.

Source