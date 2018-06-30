Xiaomi announces schedule for roll-out of MIUI 10 Global Public Beta ROM
Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced MIUI 10 – the latest version of its custom Android skin. And then a week later, at an event in India, Xiaomi announced the MIUI 10 Global ROM. Well, exactly two weeks ago, Xiaomi released MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM for compatible devices, and now, the company has announced the roll-out schedule of MIUI 10 Global Public Beta ROM.
Xiaomi through a post on MIUI Forum has announced that the MIUI 10 Global Public Beta ROM will be rolled out in three batches to compatible devices. The first batch of devices will get the update starting early July, the second batch will receive it in late July, and, the third batch will receive it in early August.
List of devices that are a part of the first batch:
- Mi 6
- Mi MIX 2
- Mi MIX 2S
- Redmi S2
- Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Redmi Note 5
- Mi 5
- Mi Note 2
- Mi MIX
List of devices that are a part of the second batch:
- Redmi Note 4X
- Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm variant)
- Mi 5s
- Mi 5s Plus
- Mi Max
- Mi Max Prime
- Mi Max 2
- Redmi 4X
- Redmi Note 5A
- Redmi Note 5A Prime
- Redmi 5
- Redmi 4A
- Redmi 5A
- Redmi 5 Plus
List of devices that are a part of the third batch:
- Mi 3
- Mi 4
- Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm variant)
- Redmi 3S
- Redmi 3X
That said, Xiaomi has already rolled out the public beta ROM for Mi 6, Mi MIX 2 and Redmi S2 that are a pat of the first batch of devices. If you own any of these devices, and want to check out MIUI 10, you can head over to the Source link below for more details and installation instructions.
