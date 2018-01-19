Xiaomi Redmi 5A receiving MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM v9.2 update

Back in late November last year, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Redmi 5A in India as a successor to the Redmi 4A that was launched in the country in March. The Redmi 5A came along with Global Stable ROM v9.1 of MIUI 9, and now, Xiaomi has started rolling out v9.2 of MIUI 9 for the Redmi 5A.

The Global Stable ROM v9.2 of MIUI 9 carries build number V9.2.1.0.NCKMIEK and is being rolled out over the air for the Redmi 5A. However, don’t expect this update to upgrade your Redmi 5A to Android 8.0 Oreo as it’s still based on Android Nougat.

If you own Redmi 5A, you will receive the update within a week, but, you can also check for the update manually from within the Updater app. However, if you still don’t get the update, you can flash it manually by downloading the ROM from the Source link below.

Also Read: List of 40 Xiaomi devices that will receive MIUI 9 update

Well, even if this update doesn’t upgrade the Redmi 5A to Android Oreo, it does come along with some optimizations and bug fixes. Besides, the update now lets you hide free and incompatible themes from the list of purchased items. Furthermore, it also comes with improved UI of the virus scan result page. For detailed changelog, you can head over to the Source link given below.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat

MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Reading Mode

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Reading Mode Rear Camera: 13 MP camera with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP camera with 5P lens, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

5 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: IR Blaster

IR Blaster Colors: Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold

Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Source