Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 receiving Android Oreo based MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM 8.1.18 update

Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced its beta program for Global Beta ROM of Android Oreo based MIUI 9 for Mi MIX 2. Now, the company has finally started rolling out Oreo based MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM for this bezel-less smartphone.

The Android Oreo based MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM that’s rolling out for Mi MIX 2 carries version number 8.1.18. If you already have a Global Beta ROM of MIUI on your Mi MIX 2, you will receive this update over the air in a couple of days. However, you can also check for the update by heading over to the Settings > About Phone > System Updates menu.

That said, if you still don’t receive the update after checking for it from the System Updates menu, and if you can’t wait for it, then you also have the option of manually flashing the ROM on your Mi MIX 2. You can head over to the Source link below for instructions and download link.

Also, apart from bringing in Android 8.0 Oreo to the Mi MIX 2, this MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM 8.1.18 update also comes along with the usual slew of system optimizations and bug fixes. Besides, it also comes along with full-screen gestures that you can use to navigate around.

Well, having said that, even if Android Oreo is now available for Mi MIX 2 users through the beta program, there’s no word on when it will be rolled out to those who are on the Global Stable ROM.

For those unaware, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 was launched in India in October last year with MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM, however, it was based on Android Nougat, and currently, the Mi MIX 2 runs MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM 9.2 that’s based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X (8 GB in Special Edition)

MIUI Global ROM 9.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass, DCI-P3 color gamut, 403 ppi pixel density, Sunlight Display, Night Display and Reading Mode

