Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 receiving MIUI 9.2 Global Stable ROM update

More than a week ago, Xiaomi rolled out MIUI 9.2 Global Stable ROM for Redmi 5A. And now, the company has announced that it’s rolling out the MIUI 9.2 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 3 as well. The Redmi Note 3 was launched in India back in 2016 with MIUI 7 based on Android Lollipop.

Rohit Ghalsasi – Product Manager at Xiaomi India – announced on Twitter that the MIUI 9 Stable Update will start rolling out to Redmi Note 3. But, he also said that not all the Redmi Note 3 users will receive the update today, and, it will take around 2-3 days for the update to reach your smartphone.

Redmi Note 3 users will start receiving MIUI 9 stable update starting from today but not everyone will get the update same time. It may take 48-72 hrs for you to get the update. — Rohit Ghalsasi (@rohitghalsasi) January 29, 2018

However, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop up on your Redmi Note 3, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Updater app on your smartphone. That said, the MIUI 9.2 Global Stable ROM update is a Nightly update which carries build number 9.2.4.0.MHOMIEK, and, weighs 290 MB in size.

Also, while the MIUI 9.2 that has been rolled out recently to some other Xiaomi smartphones is based on Android Nougat, the one that’s being rolled out to Redmi Note 3 is still based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. However, on the upside, it does update the security patch on the Redmi Note 3 to January 1, 2018.

Also Read: List of 40 Xiaomi devices that will receive MIUI 9 update

As far as features are concerned, according to some users, this update doesn’t bring along Multi-Window or Split-Screen Multi-tasking to the Redmi Note 3, which could be a downer for some. If you are interested in detailed changelog, you can head over to the Source link below.

Are you a Redmi Note 3 user? Have you received this update yet?

Source