Moto X4 6 GB RAM variant launched in India with Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola has been teasing a new variant of the Moto X4 in India since last week, and, over an hour ago, we told you that the company is all set to launch the Moto X4 6 GB RAM variant in India later this week on February 1. Well, those who were excited about this new variant of the Moto X4 will be glad to know that Motorola has today launched the Moto X4 6 GB RAM variant in India.

The Moto X4 6 GB RAM variant that has been launched today in India has the same design as that of the other two variants of the Moto X4 that come with 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM. The Moto X4 6 GB RAM variant also boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo, and, has 64 GB of internal storage.

For those unaware, the 3 GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, just like the 6 GB RAM variant. Well, apart from these differences, everything else on the Moto X4 6 GB RAM variant is the same as that of the other two variants.

The Moto X4 6 GB RAM variant, like other variants, is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC. It sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD IPS display, and, features a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 8 MP cameras. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP snapper on the front.

Also Read: All you need to know about Moto Key on Moto X4

The Moto X4 6 GB RAM variant also comes with features like Moto Display, Moto Key, Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C port, and, IP68 dust and water resistance. It also ships with a 3000 mAh battery, and, is offered in two colors – Super Black and Sterling Blue.

Moto X4 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB

3/4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White, Background Replacement, Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash

12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White, Background Replacement, Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Synchronized Bluetooth Streaming (plays music on up to four Bluetooth speakers at once), Moto Key

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Synchronized Bluetooth Streaming (plays music on up to four Bluetooth speakers at once), Moto Key Colors: Super Black, Sterling Blue

Super Black, Sterling Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with 15 W TurboPower charging

Moto X4 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹20,999

₹20,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹22,999

₹22,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹24,999

₹24,999 Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart and Moto Hubs from February 1

Moto X4 Launch Offers on Flipkart (valid on February 1 and 2)

Discount of ₹1500 on purchases made through ICICI credit cards

Additional ₹3000 off on exchanging with your old smartphone

Up to 490 GB additional data to Vodafone customers on recharge of ₹199

No cost EMI starting from ₹2083 for up to 12 months

Do check out our Moto X4 review if you are planning to buy it.