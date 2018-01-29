Nokia 3 to receive Android Oreo beta update soon

Back in September last year, HMD Global, the official licensee of Nokia brand of smartphones, said that the Android Oreo update would be rolled out to Nokia 3, 5 and 6 by the end of 2017. However, until now, only the flagship Nokia 8 has received the Oreo update, whereas the Nokia 5 and 6 are on Oreo beta. Well now, HMD Global has said that Nokia 3 too will receive the Oreo beta soon.

Juho Sarvikas, who is the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, has confirmed in a tweet that the Nokia 3 will receive the Android Oreo beta update soon. The Nokia 3 was unveiled last year at MWC and it ran Android 7.0 Nougat out the box. The smartphone received Android 7.1.1 Nougat in September, however, HMD Global skipped the 7.1.2 Nougat update for this smartphone to directly roll out Android 8.0 Oreo.

Well, it’s a bit difficult to tell when exactly will the Nokia 3 receive the stable Oreo update, as the company hasn’t even rolled out the beta version of Oreo update for this smartphone. Also, until and unless the Oreo beta is out for Nokia 3, we cannot speculate on when the Nokia 3 users can expect the Oreo update on their smartphone.

That said, Sarvikas also reconfirmed that the Nokia 2 will directly receive Android 8.1 Oreo update with Android Go Memory Management features. The Nokia 2 is currently the cheapest Nokia smartphone which runs stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

