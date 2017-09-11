Xiaomi rolling out MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM for third batch of devices

Xiaomi announced the latest version of its custom ROM – MIUI 9 – back in July. While there’s still some time for Xiaomi to roll out the stable version of MIUI 9 to all the supported devices, the company has been rolling out the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM to the supported devices in batches, and, the Global Beta ROM is now available for the last batch of devices.

The MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM was first made available for the Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4 a month ago as a part of first batch of devices. Then at the end of August, the second batch of devices got the Global Beta update. This batch included Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4X. Well now, the Global Beta ROM is available for the third batch of devices which includes devices like Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 2 and Redmi 4.

The MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM is now available for all of the following devices:

Redmi Note 4 (Snapdragon)

Redmi Note 4X

Mi 6

Mi Note

Mi Note 2

Mi 5

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi Max

Mi Max Prime

Mi Max 2

Mi 2

Mi 2S

Mi 4

Mi 4i

Redmi 2

Redmi 3

Redmi 3S

Redmi 3X

Redmi Note 4G

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 3 (Snapdragon)

Redmi Note 3 Special Edition

Redmi Note 2

Redmi 4

Redmi 4X

Apart from the Global Beta ROM, Xiaomi is also rolling out the MIUI 9 China Beta ROM for the following devices:

Mi Note

Mi 4 Mi 3

Mi 2/2S

Mi Pad 3

Mi Pad 2

Mi Pad 1

Redmi Pro

Redmi Note 4X MTK

Redmi Note 4

Redmi 4A

Redmi 4 Prime

Redmi 4

Redmi 3S/3X

Redmi Note 3

Redmi Note 2

Redmi Note 4G

Redmi Note

Redmi 3

Redmi 2A

Redmi 2

Redmi 1S

Having said that, we would like to point out that you won’t receive this update over the air on your device if you aren’t on the Beta build already. You will have to flash the Beta ROM manually on your Xiaomi device to be able to use it. You can head on to the Source links below to know more about how you can get the MIUI 9 Global/China Beta ROM on your smartphone.

Source 1, 2 | Via