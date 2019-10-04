YouTube Music will offer three personalised playlists from this month

One of the popular feature of Spotify is coming to YouTube Music later this month — personalised playlists. YouTube’s Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan has confirmed that the app will get three new playlists called Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix.

These three new playlists will start rolling out to users sometime later this month but an exact launch date has not been announced yet. The three new playlists will show up in the ‘Mixed for you’ section on the homepage.

It is said that the new personalised playlists are based on the feedback received by users. Discover Mix will help users discover new artists and their music, and less popular music from artists they love. The New Release Mix playlist will offer the most recent releases from the user’s favourite artists. Lastly, Your Mix playlist combines the music user loves with songs they haven’t heard yet but will probably like, based on their listening habits.

The playlists which the company will introduce soon, will be updated on weekly basis and it has been confirmed that they will be available to users worldwide. A report claims that the Discover Mix playlist will be refreshed every Wednesday.

This seems to be yet another move from Google where it is focusing on YouTube Music instead of the Google Play Music. Recently, it was confirmed that Google has now started pre-loading YouTube Music instead of Play Music on devices running Android 9 Pie or higher.

YouTube Music service has already been launched in India and has a free-tier with is ad-supported. For ads-free experience and offline usage, it has a premium plan that starts at ₹99 in India.

