Airtel VoLTE service now live in Karnataka

Back in September, Indian telecom operator Airtel launched its VoLTE service in Mumbai, and since then, it has launched the VoLTE service in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Now today, Airtel has launched its VoLTE service in Karnataka.

With the VoLTE service launched, Airtel users in Karnataka can now make HD quality voice calls that have faster call setup time. Apart from that, they can also keep using the mobile data on their smartphone while on a voice call. Moreover, customers also don’t have to pay anything more to be able to use mobile data or make voice calls on VoLTE network.

That said, the customers are required to have a 4G smartphone with a 4G SIM card in it in order to make use of Airtel’s VoLTE service. Here’s the entire list of smartphones compatible with Airtel’s VoLTE service.

Furthermore, it’s also worth noting that unlike Reliance Jio, that relies on a 4G VoLTE-only network, Airtel’s network switches back to 2G/3G network when VoLTE is unavailable. This makes sure you stay in touch with your family and friends even in the absence of VoLTE.

“We are delighted to roll out VoLTE services in Karnataka. It complements our efforts in delivering the fastest mobile broadband services in the state. Our customers will enjoy the flexibility of making calls and using ultra high speed 4G mobile data services at the same time. As the consumers demand more of their smart devices, we believe that such technological advancements ensure they get the best out of their smartphones.” said C. Surendran, CEO – Karnataka, Bharti Airtel.

How to enable Airtel VoLTE on your smartphone ?