Alleged LG V30 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4 GB RAM

The LG V30, which is going to be unveiled on August 31, has allegedly appeared on a benchmarking website revealing some of its specifications.

An LG device with model number LG H932PR has appeared on Geekbench, and, going by the specifications listed on the website, it seems to be the V30. It’s listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4 GB RAM and Android 7.1.2 Nougat. Something which is becoming a norm on the current flagships. That said, apart from this, there aren’t much details revealed on the Geekbench listing.

Last week, we also saw a video render of the LG V30 which gave us an idea of what the smartphone will look like. Besides, LG is also reported to ditch the secondary display on the V30 which has been a signature feature on the V series.

There have also been rumors that the V30 will come with glass back to support wireless charging. Well, the renders that we saw last week did show off the V30 with a glass back. It also has a dual camera setup at the back along with power button housing the fingerprint scanner, and, it will also be toting a 6-inch FullVision display having 18:9 aspect ratio.

There’s still more than a month’s time for the unveiling of the V30, hence, expect more information to surface online until the device is made official.

