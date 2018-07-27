Taiwanese tech giant ASUS announced the ASUS ZenFone 5Z back in February this year. And, the company finally launched this flagship smartphone in India earlier this month. The smartphone went on sale in India from July 9, but, the top-end model – the one that comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage – wasn’t available for purchase in the country. However, ASUS has now announced that this 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will go on sale in India next week.

The ASUS ZenFone 5Z with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will will be available for purchase in India from July 30. The ZenFone 5Z comes in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. And, just like the other variants, the 256 GB variant will also be available for purchase in India exclusively through Flipkart.

Well, apart from the differences in RAM count and amount of internal storage, all other hardware specifications remain the same across all three variants of the ZenFone 5Z. The ZenFone 5Z is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC. It sports a 6.2-inch Super IPS+ notched display and rocks dual cameras at the back. You can check out full specifications of the ASUS ZenFone 5Z down below.

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 LPDDR4X

6/8 LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: ZenUI 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

ZenUI 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) Super IPS+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) Super IPS+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support) + 8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle FOV, OmniVision OV8856) with dual-tone LED flash

12 MP (with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, Sony IMX363, 4-axis OIS, 5x high light sensitivity, 0.03s Dual Pixel PDAF, AI-powered, RAW support) + 8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle FOV, OmniVision OV8856) with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 83-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 83-degree wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Tereabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Tereabytes via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Meteor Silver, Midnight Black

Meteor Silver, Midnight Black Battery: 3300 mAh with ASUS BoostMaster Fast Charging and AI Charging

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage: ₹29,999

₹29,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage: ₹32,999

₹32,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage: ₹36,999

₹36,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Offers

Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection worth ₹2299 at ₹499

Flipkart Smart Buy – tempered glass and cases & covers at ₹299 each

₹2200 cashback and 100 GB additional data from Reliance Jio

₹2000 discount on EMI (valid till August 2, 2018)

Free pick-up and drop service available during the warranty period (by ASUS)

Standby handset available from ASUS Service Centres (by ASUS)

Do check out our ASUS ZenFone 5Z review if you are planning to buy one.