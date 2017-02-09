Best smartphones under ₹30,000 in India [April 2017]
We have already shared our list of best smartphones under ₹10,000 , ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 in India. Those lists are good for people who are in the market to buy a phone which doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket, but still offer good overall performance with nice build quality, camera and battery life.
However, if you are someone who doesn’t want to compromise on either aspect of a smartphone and want your phone to look a little more premium while being equally powerful, we have compiled this list of best smartphones under ₹30,000 for you.
ASUS ZenFone 3
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: ASUS ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with TriTech laser auto-focus, 6P Largan Lens, OIS, EIS and dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (for 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (for 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro-SIM + Nano-SIM / Micro-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster
- Color: Sapphire Black, Moonlight White, Shimmer Gold, Aqua Blue
- Battery: 2650 mAh
- Price: ₹21,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage), ₹27,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage)
- Buy From: Flipkart
You can check out our ASUS ZenFone 3 review.
Xiaomi Mi 5
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 530
- Operating System: MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.15-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with Gorilla Glass 4
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with dual-LED flash, PDAF and 4-axis OIS along with f/2.0 aperture
- Front Camera: 4 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
- SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)
- Other: USB Type-C, Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster
- Battery: 3000 mAh
- Price: ₹22,999
- Buy From: Flipkart or Mi.com
You can check out our Xiaomi Mi 5 review.
Moto Z Play
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (Android 7.0 Nougat rolling out)
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with laser auto-focus with PDAF and dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Color: White, Black
- Battery: 3510 mAh
- Price: ₹24,999
- Buy From: Flipkart
Moto X Force
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB LPDDR4
- GPU: Adreno 430
- Operating System: Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
- Display: 5.4-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with ShatterShield
- Rear Camera: 21 MP PDAF with dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Battery: 3760 mAh
- Price: ₹26,999 (for 32 GB storage), ₹29,999 (for 64 GB storage)
- Buy From: Flipkart
Vivo V5 Plus
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 16 MP PDAF with LED flash
- Front Camera: 20 MP + 8 MP with Moonlight LED flash
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3055 mAh
- Price: ₹27,980
- Buy From: Flipkart or Amazon India
You can check out our Vivo V5 Plus review.
iPhone 6
Specifications:
- CPU: A8 Chip and M8 motion co-processor
- RAM: 1 GB
- GPU: PowerVR GX4650
- Operating System: iOS 9 (upgradeable to iOS 10)
- Display: 4.7-inch Retina display with 1334 x 750 pixel resolution
- Rear Camera: 8 MP PDAF with dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 1.2 MP
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
- SIM: Single Nano SIM
- Battery: 1810 mAh
- Price: ₹27,990
- Buy From: Flipkart
You can check out our iPhone 6 review.
OnePlus 3
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB
- GPU: Adreno 530
- Operating System: OxygenOS 4.0.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4
- Rear Camera: 16 MP PDAF with OIS and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
- SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM)
- Battery: 3000 mAh
- Price: ₹27,999
- Colors: Graphite, Soft Gold
- Buy From: Amazon India
You can check out our OnePlus 3 review.
OnePlus 3T
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB
- GPU: Adreno 530
- Operating System: OxygenOS 4.0.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4
- Rear Camera: 16 MP PDAF with OIS and LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
- SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM)
- Battery: 3400 mAh
- Colors: Gunmetal, Soft Gold
- Price: ₹29,999
- Buy From: Amazon India
You can check out our OnePlus 3T review.
Honor 8
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.3 GHz Kirin 950 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T880 MP4
- Operating System: EUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: Dual camera (12 MP + 12 MP) with laser auto-focus and dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- SIM: Single Nano SIM
- Battery: 3000 mAh
- Colors: Sapphire Blue, Sunrise Gold, Pearl White
- Price: ₹29,999
- Buy From: Flipkart
You can check out our Honor 8 review.
Also Read:
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Best smartphones under ₹30,000 in India [April 2017]"
Chinese phone are capturing the mobile field
Man, every list is dominated by Chinese manufacturers!