Best smartphones under ₹30,000 in India [April 2017]

We have already shared our list of best smartphones under ₹10,000 , ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 in India. Those lists are good for people who are in the market to buy a phone which doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket, but still offer good overall performance with nice build quality, camera and battery life.

However, if you are someone who doesn’t want to compromise on either aspect of a smartphone and want your phone to look a little more premium while being equally powerful, we have compiled this list of best smartphones under ₹30,000 for you.

ASUS ZenFone 3

Specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: ASUS ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

ASUS ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 16 MP with TriTech laser auto-focus, 6P Largan Lens, OIS, EIS and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP with TriTech laser auto-focus, 6P Largan Lens, OIS, EIS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (for 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (for 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (for 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (for 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro-SIM + Nano-SIM / Micro-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro-SIM + Nano-SIM / Micro-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Color: Sapphire Black, Moonlight White, Shimmer Gold, Aqua Blue

Sapphire Black, Moonlight White, Shimmer Gold, Aqua Blue Battery: 2650 mAh

2650 mAh Price: ₹21,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage), ₹27,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage)

₹21,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage), ₹27,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage) Buy From: Flipkart

You can check out our ASUS ZenFone 3 review.

Xiaomi Mi 5

Specifications:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 530

Adreno 530 Operating System: MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5.15-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with Gorilla Glass 4

5.15-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with Gorilla Glass 4 Rear Camera: 16 MP with dual-LED flash, PDAF and 4-axis OIS along with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with dual-LED flash, PDAF and 4-axis OIS along with f/2.0 aperture Front Camera: 4 MP

4 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Other: USB Type-C, Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

USB Type-C, Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Battery: 3000 mAh

3000 mAh Price: ₹22,999

₹22,999 Buy From: Flipkart or Mi.com

You can check out our Xiaomi Mi 5 review.

Moto Z Play

Specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (Android 7.0 Nougat rolling out)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (Android 7.0 Nougat rolling out) Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 16 MP with laser auto-focus with PDAF and dual-LED flash

16 MP with laser auto-focus with PDAF and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Color: White, Black

White, Black Battery: 3510 mAh

3510 mAh Price: ₹24,999

₹24,999 Buy From: Flipkart

Moto X Force

Specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB LPDDR4

3 GB LPDDR4 GPU: Adreno 430

Adreno 430 Operating System: Android 5.1.1 Lollipop

Android 5.1.1 Lollipop Display: 5.4-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with ShatterShield

5.4-inch Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with ShatterShield Rear Camera: 21 MP PDAF with dual-LED flash

21 MP PDAF with dual-LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Battery: 3760 mAh

3760 mAh Price: ₹26,999 (for 32 GB storage), ₹29,999 (for 64 GB storage)

₹26,999 (for 32 GB storage), ₹29,999 (for 64 GB storage) Buy From: Flipkart

Vivo V5 Plus

Specifications:

CPU: 2.0 Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP PDAF with LED flash

16 MP PDAF with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP + 8 MP with Moonlight LED flash

20 MP + 8 MP with Moonlight LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3055 mAh

3055 mAh Price: ₹27,980

₹27,980 Buy From: Flipkart or Amazon India

You can check out our Vivo V5 Plus review.

iPhone 6

Specifications:

CPU: A8 Chip and M8 motion co-processor

A8 Chip and M8 motion co-processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB GPU: PowerVR GX4650

PowerVR GX4650 Operating System: iOS 9 (upgradeable to iOS 10)

iOS 9 (upgradeable to iOS 10) Display: 4.7-inch Retina display with 1334 x 750 pixel resolution

4.7-inch Retina display with 1334 x 750 pixel resolution Rear Camera: 8 MP PDAF with dual-LED flash

8 MP PDAF with dual-LED flash Front Camera: 1.2 MP

1.2 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC SIM: Single Nano SIM

Single Nano SIM Battery: 1810 mAh

1810 mAh Price: ₹27,990

₹27,990 Buy From: Flipkart

You can check out our iPhone 6 review.

OnePlus 3

Specifications:

CPU: 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor

2.15 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 530

Adreno 530 Operating System: OxygenOS 4.0.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

OxygenOS 4.0.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 Rear Camera: 16 MP PDAF with OIS and LED flash

16 MP PDAF with OIS and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM) Battery: 3000 mAh

3000 mAh Price: ₹27,999

₹27,999 Colors: Graphite, Soft Gold

Graphite, Soft Gold Buy From: Amazon India

You can check out our OnePlus 3 review.

OnePlus 3T

Specifications:

CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor

2.35 GHz Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 530

Adreno 530 Operating System: OxygenOS 4.0.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

OxygenOS 4.0.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 Rear Camera: 16 MP PDAF with OIS and LED flash

16 MP PDAF with OIS and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM) Battery: 3400 mAh

3400 mAh Colors: Gunmetal, Soft Gold

Gunmetal, Soft Gold Price: ₹29,999

₹29,999 Buy From: Amazon India

You can check out our OnePlus 3T review.

Honor 8

Specifications:

CPU: 2.3 GHz Kirin 950 octa-core processor

2.3 GHz Kirin 950 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-T880 MP4

Mali-T880 MP4 Operating System: EUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

EUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: Dual camera (12 MP + 12 MP) with laser auto-focus and dual-tone LED flash

Dual camera (12 MP + 12 MP) with laser auto-focus and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi SIM: Single Nano SIM

Single Nano SIM Battery: 3000 mAh

3000 mAh Colors: Sapphire Blue, Sunrise Gold, Pearl White

Sapphire Blue, Sunrise Gold, Pearl White Price: ₹29,999

₹29,999 Buy From: Flipkart

You can check out our Honor 8 review.

Also Read: