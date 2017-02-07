Best smartphones under ₹15,000 in India [April 2017]

One of the best thing about Android smartphones is that they are available in all price buckets. Have a budget of ₹10,000? Cool, you have some decent smartphones available in the market. Can extend your budget till ₹20,000? Great, you get more powerful smartphones with some better features. But, want something in between which offers great value for money? Well, then you should look out for the phones which are priced under ₹15,000.

You not only have phones in this category which come with Snapdragon 820 SoC under the hood, but, some of them also come with dual cameras at the back, because why not. Also, not to mention the fingerprint scanner which is now found on almost all the smartphones which enter the market. If you are looking for a phone which is priced between ₹10,000 to ₹15,000, do check our list of best phones under ₹15,000.

Lenovo K6 Power

Specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Specifications:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor

You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 review.

LeEco Le 2

Specifications:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor

You can check out our LeEco Le 2 Review.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review.

Honor 6X

Specifications:

CPU: 2.1 GHz Kirin 655 octa-core processor

You can check out our Honor 6X review.

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual

Specifications:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor

You can check out our Coolpad Cool 1 Dual review.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

You can check out our Motorola Moto G5 Plus review.

Lenovo Z2 Plus

Specifications:

CPU: 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor

Lenovo Phab2 Plus

Specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8783 octa-core processor

You can check out our Lenovo Phab2 Plus review.

Xiaomi Mi Max

Specifications:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor

You can check out our Xiaomi Mi Max review.

