Best smartphones under ₹10,000 in India [April 2017]

A couple of years ago, getting a smartphone with good features and overall performance meant burning a hole in your pocket. Not everyone had the cash to spend on those shiny smartphones with cool features. However, time has changed as increasing competition and advancements in technology have made it possible for the people to expect good smartphones at an affordable price.

We can now get smartphones under ₹10,000 which not only have better processor and higher RAM, but also come with better cameras and battery life. If you are someone who is looking to buy a new smartphone under ₹10,000 , we have compiled a list for you which might help you decide which smartphone to go for.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Specifications:

Display: 5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 296 ppi)

5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 296 ppi) Software: MIUI 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

MIUI 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Memory: 2 GB LPDDR3

2 GB LPDDR3 Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.2, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

13 MP f/2.2, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 5 MP, 720p video @30fps

5 MP, 720p video @30fps Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

4G VoLTE, Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass SIM: Hybrid SIM slot (Micro SIM + Nano SIM or Micro SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid SIM slot (Micro SIM + Nano SIM or Micro SIM + microSD card) Battery: 3,120 mAh (non-removable)

3,120 mAh (non-removable) Dimensions: 139.9 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.5 mm

139.9 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.5 mm Weight: 131.5 grams

131.5 grams Colors: Dark Grey, Gold, Rose Gold

Dark Grey, Gold, Rose Gold Price: ₹5999

₹5999 Buy From: Mi.com or Amazon India

You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi 4A review.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S

Specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash

13 MP PDAF with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM

Hybrid Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G with VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G with VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Color: Dark Grey, Silver, Gold

Dark Grey, Silver, Gold Battery: 4100 mAh

4100 mAh Price: ₹6,999

₹6,999 Buy From: Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

Specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash

13 MP PDAF with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM

Hybrid Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G with VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G with VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Color: Dark Grey, Silver, Gold

Dark Grey, Silver, Gold Battery: 4100 mAh

4100 mAh Price: ₹8,999

₹8,999 Buy From: Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Specifications:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 510

Adreno 510 Operating System: MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop

MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 16 MP f/2.0 with PDAF 0.1s ultra-fast focusing and two-tone flash

16 MP f/2.0 with PDAF 0.1s ultra-fast focusing and two-tone flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM

Hybrid Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Color: Dark Grey, Silver, Gold

Dark Grey, Silver, Gold Battery: 4050 mAh

4050 mAh Price: ₹9,999

₹9,999 Buy From: Amazon India or Mi.com

You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 review.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 510

Adreno 510 Operating System: MIUI Global 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

MIUI Global 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with dual-tone LED flash

13 MP PDAF with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster Color: Matte Black, Dark Grey, Gold

Matte Black, Dark Grey, Gold Battery: 4100 mAh

4100 mAh Price: ₹9,999

₹9,999 Buy From: Flipkart

You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

Specifications:

CPU: 1.7 GHz Snapdragon 616 octa-core processor

1.7 GHz Snapdragon 616 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 405

Adreno 405 Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop

Android 5.1 Lollipop Display: 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display

5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM

Hybrid Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Colors: Silver, Gold, Dark Grey

Silver, Gold, Dark Grey Battery: 2750 mAh

2750 mAh Price: ₹8,499

₹8,499 Buy From: Flipkart

Moto G Turbo

Specifications:

CPU: 1.5 GHz Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor

1.5 GHz Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 405

Adreno 405 Operating System: Android 5.1.1 Lollipop

Android 5.1.1 Lollipop Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 13 MP with Dual-LED flash

13 MP with Dual-LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM

Hybrid Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Colors: Black, White

Black, White Battery: 2470 mAh

2470 mAh Price: ₹9,850

₹9,850 Buy From: Amazon India

Lenovo K6 Power

Specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash

13 MP PDAF with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Colors: Dark Grey, Gold, Silver

Dark Grey, Gold, Silver Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Price: ₹9,999

₹9,999 Buy From: Flipkart

