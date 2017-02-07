Best smartphones under ₹10,000 in India [April 2017]
A couple of years ago, getting a smartphone with good features and overall performance meant burning a hole in your pocket. Not everyone had the cash to spend on those shiny smartphones with cool features. However, time has changed as increasing competition and advancements in technology have made it possible for the people to expect good smartphones at an affordable price.
We can now get smartphones under ₹10,000 which not only have better processor and higher RAM, but also come with better cameras and battery life. If you are someone who is looking to buy a new smartphone under ₹10,000 , we have compiled a list for you which might help you decide which smartphone to go for.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Specifications:
- Display: 5.0-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution | 296 ppi)
- Software: MIUI 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 308
- Memory: 2 GB LPDDR3
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.2, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Front Camera: 5 MP, 720p video @30fps
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
- SIM: Hybrid SIM slot (Micro SIM + Nano SIM or Micro SIM + microSD card)
- Battery: 3,120 mAh (non-removable)
- Dimensions: 139.9 mm x 70.4 mm x 8.5 mm
- Weight: 131.5 grams
- Colors: Dark Grey, Gold, Rose Gold
- Price: ₹5999
- Buy From: Mi.com or Amazon India
You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi 4A review.
Xiaomi Redmi 3S
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Operating System: MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G with VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster
- Color: Dark Grey, Silver, Gold
- Battery: 4100 mAh
- Price: ₹6,999
- Buy From: Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Operating System: MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G with VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster
- Color: Dark Grey, Silver, Gold
- Battery: 4100 mAh
- Price: ₹8,999
- Buy From: Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Adreno 510
- Operating System: MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 16 MP f/2.0 with PDAF 0.1s ultra-fast focusing and two-tone flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster
- Color: Dark Grey, Silver, Gold
- Battery: 4050 mAh
- Price: ₹9,999
- Buy From: Amazon India or Mi.com
You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 review.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Adreno 510
- Operating System: MIUI Global 8.1 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster
- Color: Matte Black, Dark Grey, Gold
- Battery: 4100 mAh
- Price: ₹9,999
- Buy From: Flipkart
You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review.
Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.7 GHz Snapdragon 616 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 405
- Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop
- Display: 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Colors: Silver, Gold, Dark Grey
- Battery: 2750 mAh
- Price: ₹8,499
- Buy From: Flipkart
Moto G Turbo
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.5 GHz Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- GPU: Adreno 405
- Operating System: Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with Dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Colors: Black, White
- Battery: 2470 mAh
- Price: ₹9,850
- Buy From: Amazon India
Lenovo K6 Power
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Display: 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Colors: Dark Grey, Gold, Silver
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Price: ₹9,999
- Buy From: Flipkart
2 Comments on "Best smartphones under ₹10,000 in India [April 2017]"
List dominated by Xiaomi!
You have not recommended a really good competitor under 10k range — Lenovo K6 Power… Launched today