Best smartphones under ₹20,000 in India [April 2017]

Since last year, we have been seeing the budget segment, i.e., the sub-₹10,000 segment, filled with smartphones which offer great features at great price without compromising on the performance. We have also seen smartphones in this category which are coming with fingerprint scanner and 3 GB of RAM.

While you do get a good phone under ₹10,000 these days, if you are someone who can spend some more to get something better, you can check out the phones in the sub-₹20,000 segment. Some of them also come with dual camera setup, a feature which is mostly found on the flagship smartphones. If you are not sure which phone to go for under ₹20,000 , we have compiled a list for you which would help you make your decision.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Specifications:

You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 review.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Specifications:

You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review.

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual

Specifications:

You can check out our Coolpad Cool 1 Dual review.

Xiaomi Mi Max

Specifications:

You can check out our Xiaomi Mi Max review.

Honor 6X

Specifications:

You can check out our Honor 6X review.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Specifications:

You can check out our Motorola Moto G5 Plus review.

Lenovo Z2 Plus

Specifications:

Lenovo Phab2 Plus

Specifications:

You can check out our Lenovo Phab2 Plus review.

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime

Specifications:

