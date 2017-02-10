Best smartphones under ₹20,000 in India [April 2017]
Since last year, we have been seeing the budget segment, i.e., the sub-₹10,000 segment, filled with smartphones which offer great features at great price without compromising on the performance. We have also seen smartphones in this category which are coming with fingerprint scanner and 3 GB of RAM.
While you do get a good phone under ₹10,000 these days, if you are someone who can spend some more to get something better, you can check out the phones in the sub-₹20,000 segment. Some of them also come with dual camera setup, a feature which is mostly found on the flagship smartphones. If you are not sure which phone to go for under ₹20,000 , we have compiled a list for you which would help you make your decision.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 510
- Operating System: MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 16 MP f/2.0 with PDAF 0.1s ultra-fast focusing and two-tone flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster
- Color: Dark Grey, Silver, Gold
- Battery: 4050 mAh
- Price: ₹11,999
- Buy From: Mi.com
You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 review.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 510
- Operating System: MIUI 7 based on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 16 MP f/2.0 with PDAF 0.1s ultra-fast focusing and two-tone flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster
- Color: Dark Grey, Silver, Gold
- Battery: 4050 mAh
- Price: ₹12,999
- Buy From: Flipkart
You can check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review.
Coolpad Cool 1 Dual
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 510
- Operating System: EUI 5.8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP dual camera with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Color: Silver, Gold
- Battery: 4000 mAh
- Price: ₹13,999
- Buy From: Amazon India
You can check out our Coolpad Cool 1 Dual review.
Xiaomi Mi Max
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 650 hexa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 510
- Operating System: MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 6.44-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display
- Rear Camera: 16 MP PDAF with dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with 85-degree wide-angle lens
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM (Nano-SIM + Micro-SIM / Micro-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Infrared Sensor
- Color: Silver, Dark Grey, Gold
- Battery: 4850 mAh
- Price: ₹14,999
- Buy From: Flipkart or Mi.com
You can check out our Xiaomi Mi Max review.
Honor 6X
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.1 GHz Kirin 655 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
- Operating System: EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: Dual Camera 12 MP + 2 MP (Sony IMX386 Exmor RS + OmniVision OV2680) with PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3340 mAh
- Price: ₹12,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage), ₹15,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage)
- Buy From: Amazon India
You can check out our Honor 6X review.
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3
- Rear Camera: 12 MP Dual Auto-focus with dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP wide-angle lens with Display Flash
- Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating
- Colors:Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
- Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging
- Price: ₹14,999 (3 GB RAM + 16 GB storage), ₹16,999 (4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage)
- Buy From: Flipkart
You can check out our Motorola Moto G5 Plus review.
Lenovo Z2 Plus
Specifications:
- CPU: 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 530
- Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash, CAF dual-mode focus, EIS, 5P lens, ISOCELL sensor and f/2.2 aperture
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C
- Colors: Black, White
- Battery: 3500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0
- Price: ₹14,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage), ₹17,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage)
- Buy From: Amazon India
Lenovo Phab2 Plus
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8783 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720
- Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: Dual 13 MP with PDAF and dula-LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM (Micro-SIM + Nano-SIM / Micro-SIM + microSD card)
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Gunmetal Grey, Champagne Gold
- Battery: 4050 mAh
- Price: ₹14,999
- Buy From: Amazon India
You can check out our Lenovo Phab2 Plus review.
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Specifications:
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 510
- Operating System: MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 6.44-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display
- Rear Camera: 16 MP PDAF with dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with 85-degree wide-angle lens
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM (Nano-SIM + Micro-SIM / Micro-SIM + microSD card)
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Infrared Sensor
- Color: Silver, Dark Grey, Gold
- Battery: 4850 mAh
- Price: ₹19,999
- Buy From: Mi.com
