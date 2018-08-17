We have said this many times before and we are saying it again: There’s an app for almost everything on Google’s Play Store for Android. This includes third-party apps that let users record calls. However, with Android 9.0 Pie – which is the latest version of Android – this won’t be possible.

Developers of third-party call recording apps are reporting that Google has discontinued call recording functionality for third-party apps on Android with Android 9.0 Pie. At press time, there’s no word from Google for doing this, however, this Mountain View-based Internet search giant had tightened the hose around third-party call recording apps right since the days of Android Marshmallow.

The official call recording API was discontinued by Google since Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but, some smart app developers did work their way out to keep these call recording apps working up until Android 8.1 Oreo. However, with Google finally fixing those loopholes and pulling the plug on this functionality, not a single third-party call recording app will work on devices running Android 9.0 Pie.

Having said that, there’s still a way for those who are hell bent on using third-party call recording apps on Android 9.0 Pie devices, and, that would be rooting your device. However, do keep in mind that rooting your device voids warranty. Besides, if you have never rooted an Android device before, we suggest you refrain from doing that.

Well, even though laws regarding call recording are different in different countries, this is certainly a bad news for a lot many Android users who have been relying on third-party call recording apps to record calls for different purposes; and the intention behind recording a call isn’t necessarily bad always.

That being said, it’s worth noting that Google has discontinued call recording support only for third-party apps. Smartphone companies can still include a call recording feature on their smartphones. In fact, smartphones from OEMs like OnePlus already come with in-built call recording feature, and we don’t think that will change with Android 9.0 Pie.

