Is Nokia 8 going to launch with Android 8.0 out of the box?

This month is going to be pretty busy and exciting for many, including media and tech enthusiasts alike. We have smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Note8 and LG V30 lined up for launch. Apart from that, HMD Global is also going to launch the Nokia 8 this month on August 16. While the Note8 and V30 are very likely to be running Android 7.1.1 Nougat at the time of launch, Nokia 8 might just come with the latest version of Android, i.e., Android 8.0, which is also currently called Android O.

The reason for saying this is that Nokia 8 has appeared on a benchmarking website under the name ‘Unknown Heart’ with Android 8.0. The phone has been passed through Geekbench 4 recently and scored 1789 and 6494 points in single and multi-core tests respectively.

This isn’t the first time that we are seeing Nokia 8 on Geekbench, however, this is actually the first time we are seeing it running Android 8.0. Well, does it mean that Nokia 8 will be running Android 8.0 at the time of launch, i.e., August 16? Well, given the fact that Google hasn’t revealed the name of Android O (which is confirmed to be Android 8.0) but is still expected to release it to Pixel smartphones by next week, we think it might be possible.

Nokia might announce the 8 with Android 8.0 at the launch, but, it might start selling the phone a couple of weeks later in order to finalize the OS for its phone and do some fine-tuning. Besides, we shouldn’t forget that LG V20 was also the first phone that was running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box last year and not some Google phone.

That said, coming back to the Geekbench listing, it also revealed the presence of Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4 GB RAM under the hood on Nokia 8. Moreover, in case Nokia 8 doesn’t come with Android 8.0 out of the box, we are hoping that the update will be rolled out as soon as possible.

Source | Via