LG Q7 specs surface as it passes through a benchmarking site

South Korean tech giant LG recently announced the LG G7 ThinQ – its flagship smartphone for 2018. Well, the G7 ThinQ is not just LG’s flagship for 2018, but it’s also the first LG smartphone that comes with a notch. While the G7 ThinQ is yet to go on sale widely, we are now looking at a new smartphone from LG dubbed LG Q7.

The LG Q7 has been spotted on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. It has been listed on Geekbench as LGE LM-Q710.FG. According to this Geekbench listing, the LG Q7 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6755 octa-core processor which is actually the Helio P10 SoC.

The Helio P10 is paired with 4 GB RAM, and, the unit that passed through Geekbench was running Android 8.1 Oreo. The Q7 also made a score of 630 and 2322 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

Well, it’s worth noting that LG launched the Q6 and Q8 smartphones last year. The LG Q6 was a lite variant of the LG G6, whereas, the LG Q8 was a lite variant of the V20. Hence, it is very likely that LG will launch the Q7 as a lite variant of the G7 ThinQ. But, we cannot deny the possibility of LG launching it as a lite variant of the V30S ThinQ which was announced back in February this year at Mobile World Congress.

With that being said, if LG decides to launch the Q7 as a lite variant of the G7 ThinQ, then we might see it sporting the (in)famous notch up top in addition to boasting a tall 19:9 display.

There’s no word from LG yet on this smartphone, but if last year’s schedule is anything to go by, we can expect the South Koreans to launch this smartphone some time in late June or early July.

