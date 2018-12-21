Nokia 3 receives Android 8.1 Oreo update with December security patch

Two days ago, HMD Global rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 8, and, the company also confirmed that Nokia 8 Sirocco is next in line to get a pie of Android Pie. HMD has also promised to update last year’s Nokia 3 with Android Pie, but, the company hasn’t shared any timeline for the same. While everyone is expecting HMD to roll out Android Pie for Nokia 3 as soon as possible, the company has surprised everyone by rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo instead.

Yes, that’s right. HMD Global has started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo update for Nokia 3. However, the smartphone already received its Android 8.0 Oreo update back in April. That said, the 8.1 Oreo update carries version number V4.42D and weighs more than 1.8 GB in size.

The 8.1 Oreo update brings along features like revamped power menu, new settings menu, Bluetooth battery percentage, and “improved system stability”. The update also bumps up the Android security patch level on Nokia 3 to December 2018 which is the latest right now.

The 8.1 Oreo update, however, isn’t rolling out globally. According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, this update is currently only available in Sri Lanka, Finland, Pakistan, Romania, and Egypt. If you happen to live in India or any other countries than the ones mentioned and have received 8.1 Oreo on your Nokia 3, then do let us know in the comments down below.