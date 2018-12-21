This Nokia smartphone is next in line to get Android Pie update

HMD promised to roll out Android Pie update for Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco in November. However, HMD missed that schedule for some reasons. The company, however, rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 8 two days ago, and now, it has revealed which Nokia smartphone is next in line to get Android Pie update.

While replying to a Nokia user on Twitter, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – revealed that after Nokia 8, the Nokia 8 Sirocco is next in line to get Android Pie update. Sarvikas also said that he’s been testing the beta build of Android Pie on his Nokia 8 Sirocco, however, it’s worth noting that the company hasn’t released this beta build for the public yet.

With that being said, Sarvikas didn’t reveal when the company will roll out the beta or stable build of Android Pie for Nokia 8 Sirocco. However, considering that even the beta build hasn’t been outed for the public yet, we speculate that the stable build will roll out in the first two weeks of January 2019. So yes, there’s still more waiting.

For those who need a refresher, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was announced in February this year and was later launched in April in India with a price tag of ₹49,999. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. It also has dual cameras at the back and packs a 3260 mAh battery under the hood.

Are you a Nokia 8 Sirocco user? How has your experience been with this so-called flagship?