OnePlus 3 and 3T receive OxygenOS 5.0.7 update with support for OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones and November security patch

Not a lot many Android OEMs have a good reputation when it comes to software support. But, that’s something which doesn’t stand true for Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus, who’s not only getting better at rolling out software updates, but is also supporting smartphones that are now considered ancient in the smartphone industry. Yes, we are talking about the OnePlus 3 and 3T launched in 2016 that are now receiving OxygenOS 5.0.7 update.

OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 5.0.6 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T back in late September that brought in bug fixes and September security patch to both these smartphones. And now, the company has started rolling out OxygenOS 5.0.7 update for both these smartphones that brings in the latest security patch which is dated November 1, 2018.

In addition to the November security patch, the update also brings in some bug fixes and improvements. And, apart from that, it also brings in support for OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones to both these smartphones. The Type-C Bullets earphones are priced at ₹1490 and were launched in India last month alongside the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 3 and 3T are both confirmed to get Android Pie update, but this update – OxygenOS 5.0.7 – is still based on Android Oreo, so don’t get your hopes high just yet.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 5.0.7 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T:

Updated Android security patch to 2018.11

Supported OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones

General bug fixes and improvements

The update is rolled out incrementally over-the-air, which means it will be rolled out for a small number of users initially, with a broader roll-out commencing in a “few days”.

Are you a OnePlus 3/3T user? How has it holding up now?

Source