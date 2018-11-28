Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM back in June this year, and till now, the company has rolled it out to a total of 13 of its smartphones in India. Well, that number goes up today as Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for two more smartphones in India.

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A in India. The Redmi 4A was launched in India back in March last year with MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow, whereas, the Redmi 4 was launched in India later same year in May. Like the Redmi 4A, the Redmi 4 was also launched with MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rolling out for Redmi 4A carries version number V10.1.1.0.NCCMIFI, whereas the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rolling out for Redmi 4 carries version number V10.1.1.0.NAMMIFI.

Here’s the changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A:

Designed for full screen experience All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

Natural sound system You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of the new MIUI. We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to. Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire, and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what’s important.

Other improvements and optimizations Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got a major revamp too!



The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update is rolling out over-the-air for both the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A in India, and, can take at least a week or two to reach all the units.

Before rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A in India, Xiaomi has rolled out this latest version of MIUI to a total of 13 smartphones in the country which include Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 5, Mi MIX 2, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Max, and Mi Max Prime. The POCO F1 has also received its MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update in India.

