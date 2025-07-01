OPPO has announced that its recently launched OPPO K13x 5G is now the highest-rated smartphone on Flipkart in the highly competitive sub-₹15,000 category, positioning it among the highest-rated new releases in its segment. The device has received strong customer feedback, with users praising its durability, battery life, AI-powered camera, and design, according to the company. Its sibling, the OPPO K13 5G, which was launched in April, also received a top rating on Flipkart.

The company highlights that the OPPO K13x has achieved a 4.7 rating on Flipkart.com, which was achieved within just a week of its launch, indicating strong early interest and satisfaction among users. The OPPO K13x 5G is the latest K Series smartphone from OPPO, bringing in a rugged build, modern features, and large battery capacity at an aggressive starting price of ₹10,999 (combined with offers). The OPPO K13x is the direct successor to last year’s OPPO K12x and a toned-down variant of its sibling OPPO K13 5G.

The new mid-range smartphone brings a compelling mix of durable design, performance, battery life, and AI-driven features, all at an affordable price, making it a strong contender in its segment. The key highlights and features include a 6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, IP65 military-grade durability with Panda Glass protection, 50 MP AI dual cameras with AI Eraser and AI Unblur, a 6.67-inch 120 Hz HD+ display with 1,000 nits display, AI-backed ColorOS 15, and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

The phone is equipped with SGS Gold Drop Certification, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body built with AM04 aluminum alloy, Crystal Shield glass, Biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System, and IP65 water and dust resistance rating. The OPPO K13x comes in a 7.99 mm slim matte finish design and is available in two color options – Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core, 1,072 MHz) GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card). It is packed with a large 6,000 mAh battery supported by 45W SuperVOOC fast charging (charger included in the box).

For cameras, it uses a 50 MP main camera on the rear side with an OmniVision OV50D sensor, accompanied by a 2 MP portrait lens, while the front side has an 8 MP selfie camera. The camera supports video recording of up to 1080p at 60fps (rear).

The price for the OPPO K13x 5G starts at ₹11,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, ₹12,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹14,999 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone is available on Flipkart.com and the OPPO India online store, with the launch offers of a ₹1,000 instant discount via select bank cards and 3 months of no-cost EMI options.