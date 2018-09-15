OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update released for OnePlus 6 with improvements to Parallel Apps and OnePlus Switch

OnePlus released Android 9.0 Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for OnePlus 6 earlier last week. And then earlier this week, OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 6. And now, just a couple of days later, OnePlus has released the third Open Beta update for OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update for the OnePlus 6, and, it’s needless to say that just like the previous two Open Beta updates, this third Open Beta update is also based on Android Pie. This third Open Beta update brings in a lot of stuff to the OnePlus 6 like fix for ambient display stability issues, improvements to face unlock and fingerprint scanner unlocking, and more.

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update also adds support for more apps to the Parallel Apps feature that allows users to clone apps so that they can use two accounts of the same app on their phones – like using two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update for OnePlus 6:

System

Fixed stability issues with ambient display

Improved stability for face unlock and fingerprint scanner

Added support to launch google assistant or other third party assistant app by holding power button for 0.5 seconds

Parallel Apps

Added support for more apps (Telegram ,Discord,IMO, Uber, OLA) in parallel APPS

OnePlus Switch v2.1.0

Added manual connection method if unable to connect switch with QR code on the old device

Supported backup and recovery for application data including home screen, lock screen and APP layout

Bug fixes and support for more Android models

Having said that, the Open Beta 3 update, just like the previous two Open Beta updates, also comes with its fair share of known issues.

These are the known issues with OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update for OnePlus 6:

Some applications may not function as expected when running on this beta version

Google Pay service is not working

The OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update is rolling out over-the-air, and, as always, it’s only rolling out to those who already have an Open Beta build installed on their OnePlus 6. Those having a stable build won’t receive this update.

