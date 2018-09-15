OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update released for OnePlus 6 with improvements to Parallel Apps and OnePlus Switch
OnePlus released Android 9.0 Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for OnePlus 6 earlier last week. And then earlier this week, OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for the OnePlus 6. And now, just a couple of days later, OnePlus has released the third Open Beta update for OnePlus 6.
OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update for the OnePlus 6, and, it’s needless to say that just like the previous two Open Beta updates, this third Open Beta update is also based on Android Pie. This third Open Beta update brings in a lot of stuff to the OnePlus 6 like fix for ambient display stability issues, improvements to face unlock and fingerprint scanner unlocking, and more.
OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update also adds support for more apps to the Parallel Apps feature that allows users to clone apps so that they can use two accounts of the same app on their phones – like using two WhatsApp accounts on OnePlus 6.
Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update for OnePlus 6:
System
- Fixed stability issues with ambient display
- Improved stability for face unlock and fingerprint scanner
- Added support to launch google assistant or other third party assistant app by holding power button for 0.5 seconds
Parallel Apps
- Added support for more apps (Telegram ,Discord,IMO, Uber, OLA) in parallel APPS
OnePlus Switch v2.1.0
- Added manual connection method if unable to connect switch with QR code on the old device
- Supported backup and recovery for application data including home screen, lock screen and APP layout
- Bug fixes and support for more Android models
Having said that, the Open Beta 3 update, just like the previous two Open Beta updates, also comes with its fair share of known issues.
These are the known issues with OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update for OnePlus 6:
- Some applications may not function as expected when running on this beta version
- Google Pay service is not working
The OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update is rolling out over-the-air, and, as always, it’s only rolling out to those who already have an Open Beta build installed on their OnePlus 6. Those having a stable build won’t receive this update.
