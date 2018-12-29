Realme A1 specs and press render leak online

Two days ago, we came across a report which stated that Realme would soon launch Realme A1 in India. While Realme hasn’t confirmed the existence of this smartphone, its specs and press render have now leaked online.

TrendingLeaks have leaked render (pictured above) and specifications of the Realme A1. As you can see from the render above, the Realme A1 looks very similar to the Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1. The Realme A1 has a notched display. It’s a waterdrop-shaped notch which accommodates the front camera along with a slew of other sensors like the proximity sensor and the ambient light sensor.

Round the back, you have a dual camera setup placed in the top-left corner in a horizontal orientation with a LED flash right next to it, and, there’s also a fingerprint scanner which is placed in the center.

The Realme A1 has its power button on the right, with the volume rocker sitting on the left side of the phone. The render also reveals a 3.5 mm headphone jack at the bottom of the phone.

If rumor mills are to be believed, the Realme A1 will be a budget smartphone which will be positioned below the Realme U1. However, do note that the smartphone is said to be positioned above the Realme C1 which is the cheapest smartphone Realme has launched to date.

You can check out the leaked Realme A1 specs down below.

Realme A1 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: 1.8 GHz octa-core processor

1.8 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ display

6-inch Full-HD+ display Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4200 mAh

We expect the Realme A1 to be launched sometime next month.

With specifications like these, how much are you willing to pay for the Realme A1?