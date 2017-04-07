Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage announced

Samsung announced the much awaited Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ last week. Both these smartphones have same hardware under the hood expect with a difference in display and battery size. Both of them come with Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood along with 4 GB RAM. There were rumors that the company would launch a 6 GB RAM variant of the S8+ as well, and, putting an end to those rumors, Samsung has announced the 6 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+.

Samsung has announced the 6 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+, and, as previously rumored, it comes with 128 GB of internal storage. The device is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC, which, as we already mentioned, comes with 6 GB RAM. Samsung has announced this 6 GB RAM variant of the S8+ in South Korea, however, chances are the company might also launch it in China in the coming days. Having said that, we don’t think Samsung will launch this 6 GB RAM variant of the S8+ in any other markets.

Speaking of specifications, they are the same as found on the regular variant of the S8+. It comes with 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display which has a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. The device boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and is kept on by a 3500 mAh battery. There’s a 12 MP Dual Pixel camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. While this 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage, if you ever run out of space, you can expand the external storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

This 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₩1,155,000 (around $1020/₹65,600) and can be pre-ordered till April 17. Those who pre-order it right now will also get Samsung DeX for free. Also, this variant will only be available in Midnight Black color.

