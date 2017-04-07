Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage announced
Samsung announced the much awaited Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ last week. Both these smartphones have same hardware under the hood expect with a difference in display and battery size. Both of them come with Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood along with 4 GB RAM. There were rumors that the company would launch a 6 GB RAM variant of the S8+ as well, and, putting an end to those rumors, Samsung has announced the 6 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+.
Samsung has announced the 6 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+, and, as previously rumored, it comes with 128 GB of internal storage. The device is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC, which, as we already mentioned, comes with 6 GB RAM. Samsung has announced this 6 GB RAM variant of the S8+ in South Korea, however, chances are the company might also launch it in China in the coming days. Having said that, we don’t think Samsung will launch this 6 GB RAM variant of the S8+ in any other markets.
Speaking of specifications, they are the same as found on the regular variant of the S8+. It comes with 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display which has a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. The device boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and is kept on by a 3500 mAh battery. There’s a 12 MP Dual Pixel camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. While this 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage, if you ever run out of space, you can expand the external storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.
This 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₩1,155,000 (around $1020/₹65,600) and can be pre-ordered till April 17. Those who pre-order it right now will also get Samsung DeX for free. Also, this variant will only be available in Midnight Black color.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage announced"
Best looking premium phone.
Only fingerprint scanner’s placement is awkard and low battery capacity.
In terms of looks and specs this is the best phone on the market! A little disappointed it won’t be coming to India.
Fully specifications loaded phone with gorgeous look.. m love in it.
Premium phone ..
Great look