Samsung launches Rose Pink color variant of the Galaxy S8+

Samsung announced the Galaxy S8+ along with the Galaxy S8 back in March this year. Both these smartphones come with 4 GB RAM, however, Samsung later announced the 6 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+ as well, and now, this South Korean tech giant has announced a Rose Pink colored variant of the S8+.

Needless to say, the Rose Pink variant of the Galaxy S8+ looks the same as the regular variant. Also, there’s no difference in the hardware between the Rose Pink variant and the regular variant. The only difference between both these variants is cosmetic.

Like the regular variant, the Rose Pink variant of the Galaxy S8+ is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. It flaunts a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display which is kept on by a 3500 mAh battery.

At the back is the 12 MP Dual Pixel camera which is flanked by LED flash and fingerprint scanner, and, on the front is an 8 MP camera. The S8+ comes with IP68 water and dust resistance and has 64 GB of storage on board. It boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and also comes with features like Iris Scanner and Wireless Charging.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Rose Pink specifications:

Display: 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution | 529 ppi), Always On Display

6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution | 529 ppi), Always On Display Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Protection: IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Corning Gorilla Glass 5

IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Software: Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI on top

Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI on top CPU: Exynos 8895 SoC

Exynos 8895 SoC Memory: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, expandable up to up to 256 GB via microSD card

64 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, expandable up to up to 256 GB via microSD card Main Camera: 12 MP Dual Pixel, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash

12 MP Dual Pixel, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP, f/1.7 aperture

8 MP, f/1.7 aperture Connectivity: USB 3.1 Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS

USB 3.1 Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Cellular: 4G LTE, single nano SIM (market dependent), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, single nano SIM (market dependent), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,500 mAh (non-removable)

3,500 mAh (non-removable) Charging: Fast Charging on wired and wireless, Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Rose Pink Price and Availability:

Price: NT$27,900 (around $920/₹59,300)

NT$27,900 (around $920/₹59,300) Availability: Available for pre-order in Taiwan till June 30. Goes on sale from early July through major distribution channels. Those who pre-order will get Alcantara Italian back cover for free. No information on availability outside Taiwan.

