Want to use text shortcuts on Mac for quick typing? Your Mac is smart enough to auto-correct the spelling mistakes, capitalization, and more, however, the auto-correct also enables you to use text shortcuts for quick typing on your Mac. When you type in a word that you have used as a shortcut for the full phrase, it replaces the text with the one that you have created.

Heard of internet slang? TBH (To Be Honest), BRB (Be Right Back), LOL (Laugh Out Loud), OMG (Oh My God), BTW (By The Way), LMK (Let Me Know), G2G (Got To Go), all of these as well as many others can be used as a shortcut that can be later replaced with its full meaning or whichever text you want while typing. This saves time and gives you a faster typing experience on your Mac. You can create short text snippets that expand into longer pieces of text, emoji characters, and more. To use text shortcuts on Mac, follow these steps mentioned below on your Mac.

How to use text shortcuts on Mac for quick typing

In many apps, you can automatically replace text for full phrases that you have defined or created for the text shortcut. Automatically replace certain text with other text or symbols, all you need to do is create the shortcut for it in the Keyboard Settings and use text shortcuts on Mac while typing.

On your Mac, click on the Apple menu on the top left corner and choose System Preferences .

Click on Keyboard and select the Text tab.

Now click the Add button + in the lower left, then type the text to replace in the Replace column and its replacement in the With column.

Now type the text shortcut that you have added in the apps and hit the Tab key or Spacebar on your keyboard, it will automatically replace your shortcut with the full phrase or text that you have added.

Auto-correct can also be used in many apps, it can automatically replace text and punctuation, like, for example, you can replace a double-space with a full stop, ‘teh’ with ‘the’, as well as ‘fwiw’ text with ‘for what it’s worth’. You can also replace straight quotes with curly quotes A.K.A. smart quotes.

