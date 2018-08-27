Vivo X23 goes official on September 6 with 8 GB RAM and in-display fingerprint scanner

BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch the V11 Pro in India next week on September 6. However, on this same day, Vivo will also be launching the X23 at an event in China.

Vivo has announced that it’s going to launch the Vivo X23 on September 6 at an event in China that starts a 7.30 pm (5 pm Indian time). Vivo has also shared some images of the X23 that reveal its design. The smartphone has minuscule bezels and comes with Halo FullView display that has a notch similar to the one we have seen on recently launched OPPO F9 and OPPO R17.

The back of the Vivo X23 is covered with 3D glass, and, there’s also a dual camera setup in the top-left corner placed vertically, below which is the LED flash. Vivo has also revealed some other details about the X23 like in-display fingerprint scanner, AI-powered cameras, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2%, 8 GB RAM, and, 128 GB internal storage. Furthermore, the X23 will be offered in at least two colors – Blue and Violet.

The Vivo V11 Pro that’s going to be launched in India on the same day, that is on September 6, is also going to come with in-display fingerprint scanner and a display that has a notch similar to the one we have seen on OPPO F9 and R17. Well, there’s a chance that both the V11 Pro and X23 are same smartphones being launched under different name in different markets with some difference. Something similar to what the company has previously done with X21 and NEX.

There aren’t a lot many details shared by Vivo right now, so we will have to wait until September 6 to know everything there is to know about these smartphones, unless someone leaks the full specs sheet of these smartphones before the official launch.

Source