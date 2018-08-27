Vivo reduces price of these three smartphones in India
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone next week, on September 6, in India. This new smartphone is called Vivo V11 Pro and it will come with a Halo FullView Display (similar to Waterdrop Screen on recent OPPO smartphones) and in-display fingerprint scanner. Well, just ahead of launching a new smartphone in India, Vivo has reduced the price of some of its smartphones in the country.
Vivo has slashed the price of Vivo V9, Vivo X21 and Vivo Y83 in India. The Vivo V9 was launched in India back in March this year with a price tag of ₹22,990. The Vivo X21 was launched in India later in May with a price tag of ₹35,990. And, the Vivo Y83 was launched in India in June with a price tag of ₹14,990.
The Y83 has received a price cut of ₹1000 whereas the V9 and X21 have received a price cut of ₹4000. Well, with the price cut, the Y83 is now priced at ₹13,990, the V9 is priced at ₹18,990, and, the X21 is priced at ₹31,990. Having said that, do keep in mind this is the MOP (Market Operating Price) and not MRP (Maximum Retail Price). Besides, at press time, these smartphones are still sold at previous prices on online stores like Flipkart, Amazon India and Vivo E-Store.
Vivo Y83 Specifications
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.0 19:9 IPS display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and AI Beauty
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Gold
- Battery: 3260 mAh
Vivo V9 Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView 2.0 IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Bokeh Mode, Shot Refocus, Ultra HDR Mode and LED flash
- Front Camera: 24 MP with AI Face Beauty, AR Stickers and AI Selfie Lighting
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi
- Other: Face Access (Face Unlock), Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Pearl Black, Champagne Gold, Sapphire Blue
- Battery: 3260 mAh
Vivo X21 Specifications
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB
- GPU: Adreno 512
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo
- Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode and LED flash
- Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.0) with AI Beauty Mode
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition
- Colors: White, Black, Red
- Battery: 3200 mAh with Fast Charging
So, are you buying any of the aforementioned Vivo smartphones?
