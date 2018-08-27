Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone next week, on September 6, in India. This new smartphone is called Vivo V11 Pro and it will come with a Halo FullView Display (similar to Waterdrop Screen on recent OPPO smartphones) and in-display fingerprint scanner. Well, just ahead of launching a new smartphone in India, Vivo has reduced the price of some of its smartphones in the country.

Vivo has slashed the price of Vivo V9, Vivo X21 and Vivo Y83 in India. The Vivo V9 was launched in India back in March this year with a price tag of ₹22,990. The Vivo X21 was launched in India later in May with a price tag of ₹35,990. And, the Vivo Y83 was launched in India in June with a price tag of ₹14,990.

The Y83 has received a price cut of ₹1000 whereas the V9 and X21 have received a price cut of ₹4000. Well, with the price cut, the Y83 is now priced at ₹13,990, the V9 is priced at ₹18,990, and, the X21 is priced at ₹31,990. Having said that, do keep in mind this is the MOP (Market Operating Price) and not MRP (Maximum Retail Price). Besides, at press time, these smartphones are still sold at previous prices on online stores like Flipkart, Amazon India and Vivo E-Store.

Vivo Y83 Specifications

Vivo V9 Specifications

Vivo X21 Specifications

So, are you buying any of the aforementioned Vivo smartphones?

