Vodafone ₹299 RED Basic postpaid plan launched with 20 GB data and unlimited calling

Telecom operator Vodafone has been coming up with back-to-back announcements for its RED postpaid customers. Last week, the telco revamped its RED postpaid plans to offer more benefits to the customers, including up to 300 GB of data per month. And yesterday, the telco announced its partnership with Amazon to offer 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription to its RED postpaid customers. Well now, Vodafone has launched a new RED postpaid plan that’s priced at ₹299.

This new plan priced at ₹299 is called RED Basic, and, staying true to its name, it’s the most basic, entry-level RED postpaid plan that Vodafone is currently offering to its RED postpaid customers. Other plans offered by Vodafone to RED postpaid customers are priced at ₹399, ₹499, ₹1299, ₹1999 and ₹2999.

That said, for ₹299, postpaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 free local and STD SMS, free calls on national roaming, and, 20 GB of data per month. Well, in addition to that, Vodafone also allows data roll-over of up to 50 GB while also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play worth ₹499 for 12 months.

Other benefits like free Amazon Prime and Netflix subscription aren’t included in this ₹299 RED Basic postpaid plan. Moreover, at press time, this plan isn’t available on Vodafone India’s website and can only be activated through the MyVodafone app. Android users can download it from here and iOS users can download it from here.

Vodafone vs. Reliance Jio

Vodafone’s ₹299 RED Basic postpaid plan competes with Jio’s ₹199 postpaid plan which offers 5 GB more data than Vodafone in addition to unlimited SMS and complimentary subscription to all Jio apps. That said, Jio’s ₹199 postpaid plan also includes free voice calls, and, once you consume entire 25 GB of data, you can use continue using Internet at the rate of ₹20 per GB.